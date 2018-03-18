BlackBerry KeyOne Bronze Edition now on sale in UAE and Saudi Arabia

BlackBerry had announced a newer version of it's KEYone handset during CES earlier this year and the phone is now ready to go on sale in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The BlackBerry KeyOne Bronze Edition sports a new color with a matte finish and bumps in specs with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, up from the 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage on the standard KeyOne.

Also new to the Bronze Edition of the KeyOne is dual-SIM support, which was earlier see in BlackBerry Motion. BlackBerry has set the pricing at AED 2,199 in the UAE and SAR 2,199 in Saudi Arabia. The phone will be available through souq.com, Sharaf DG as well as local carriers.

BlackBerry KeyOne Bronze Edition hands on gallery

More where that came from

Separately, TechRadar was told that we can expect "new keyboard phones" this year - note the plural on phones. BlackBerry wouldn't be drawn on revealing any more information on its upcoming phones, so for now you'll have to watch this space.