Billboard Music Awards live stream: how to watch the 2021 BBMAs online from anywhere

The Weeknd, P!NK, BTS and Alicia Keys are just some of the headline acts at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, which will honor the best-selling artists of the past year. Judging panels haven't covered themselves in glory over the past few years, but there's none of that at the BBMAs, where the charts decide who wins. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a Billboard Music Awards live stream online wherever you are.

Three of the 50+ awards categories have already been decided, with Drake set to be named Artist of the Decade to recognize his unrivaled success at BBMAs past. P!NK, meanwhile, will be the 10th recipient of the exclusive Icon Award, and the rapper and activist Trae Tha Truth is Billboard's Change Maker of the year.

It's been another wildly successful year for The Weeknd, who leads the way with nominations across an incredible 16 categories, amongst them the Top Artist award and Top Streaming, Top Selling, Top Radio, and Top R&B Song awards for the tune you may already be humming right now - "Blinding Lights".

With Nick Jonas on hosting duties and people actually in attendance at LA's Microsoft Theater, it should be a fun night, so read on as we explain how to watch a Billboard Music Awards live stream from anywhere in the world right now.

How to watch the 2021 Billboard Music Awards: live stream in the US

You can tune into the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on NBC in the US, with coverage starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. The BBMAs will be available to live stream on Peacock TV too, which costs costs just $5 a month and can be checked out for nothing thanks to the FREE 1-week Peacock trial. Or for cable cutters who'd prefer to bag more channels with their package, the likes of Sling TV (first month only $10) and FuboTV (more expensive but with a free trial) are also great options. And if you're already a subscriber and want to catch the BBMAs coverage from abroad this week, then you'll need to grab a VPN and relocate your IP back to the US.

How to watch Billboard Music Awards online from outside your country

Below you'll find our run down of the broadcasters and countries showing the BBMAs. But if you're outside your country of residence and try to stream the Billboard Music Awards via your home broadcaster, you'll likely discover that you can't due to geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution to this common problem. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can tell your device it's back at home and enjoy your home coverage wherever you are. Make sure you read all the fine print first, though, ensuring you're in compliance with any terms and conditions.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch the Billboard Music Awards: live stream 2021 BBMAs in Canada

Canadian fans are in luck too, as CTV is showing the 2021 Billboard Music Awards live, from 8pm ET / 5pm PT. If you're not going to be in front of a TV, you can live stream the BBMAs via CTV's on-demand service. Canadians out of the country right now will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms. Just download a VPN and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

How to watch 2021 BBMAs: live stream Billboard Music Awards in Australia for FREE

Music fans Down Under can tune in to the 2021 BBMAs for FREE via the SBS On Demand streaming service. Better still, you have the option to tune in live, from 10am AEST on Monday morning, or at a more comfortable time after the event. Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS live stream - just grab a VPN and you can watch the Billboard Music Awards as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

Is there a Billboard Music Awards live stream in the UK?

Unfortunately for music fans based in Blighty, there's no official broadcaster for the Billboard Music Awards in the UK.

On the bright side, that means there's no need to stay up until 4am on a Sunday night!

If you really want to tune in to the BBMAs, your best bet is to explore the VPN route set out above, in order to tap into another country's broadcast. The show starts at 1am BST.