Best AMD gaming laptops 2021: the top gaming laptops powered by Team Red

When it comes to choosing the best AMD gaming laptop, you've got a lot more to choose from than you might have had even a year or two ago. From the highest-performing machines to the best cheap gaming laptops, finding one with the latest AMD silicon is easier than ever for fans of Team Red.

AMD mobile processors have been making waves lately thanks to their improving performance which are seriously starting to rival the best Intel processors on the mobile platform, even when it comes to gaming where Intel has traditionally held the edge.

Now, though, even some of the heavy hitters of the gaming laptop scene are giving AMD a serious look and are starting to roll out some seriously powerful gaming laptops running AMD Ryzen processors – with some even approaching desktop replacement levels of performance.

So which are the best AMD gaming laptops out there? We're here to break them down so you can find the right AMD gaming laptop for your needs, whatever your budget.

1. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 Desktop-replacement performance Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H – 9 5900HS Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 – 3080 RAM: Up to 32GB Screen: 15.6-inch QHD (1440p), 165Hz, 3ms, 300 nits Storage: 1TB TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime SG $183.26 View at Amazon Singapore SG $2,897 View at Amazon Singapore Check Shopee Singapore Reasons to buy + Outstanding performance + Incredible battery life + Great price Reasons to avoid - No webcam - Tenkeyless keyboard

The Asus ROG Zephyrus line of gaming laptops has long been considered top-tier kit among gaming enthusiasts, and the new ROG Zephyrus G15 definitely keeps that streak going. Powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs and Nvidia RTX 3000-series GPUs, this line of AMD gaming laptop is about as good as it gets while offering surprisingly excellent battery life and affordability to boot.

Read the full review: Asus ROG Zephyrus G15

2. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Nearly perfect Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 – 3070 RAM: 16GB DDR4 3200MHz Screen: 16-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS 500 nits, 165Hz Storage: Up to 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS SG $1,919 View at Lenovo Singapore Check Amazon Singapore Check Shopee Singapore Reasons to buy + Incredible gaming performance + Fantastic QHD display + Excellent hardware controls Reasons to avoid - On the heavy side - Fairly generic design

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop is easily one of the best gaming laptops we've ever tested. The outstanding performance is matched by its gorgeous QHD IPS display with up to 500 nits, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 3ms response time for buttery smooth and blazing fast visuals. Pair that with a full-sized keyboard and excellent hardware control panel to boost performance while gaming and you've got the makings of a nearly perfect gaming laptop, assuming you don't mind it running a bit hot under strain. For the unbeatable price though, there really isn't much to complain about here.

Read the full review: Lenovo Legion 5 Pro

3. Dell G5 15 SE (2020) A fantastic value Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H – 7 4800H Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5600M RAM: 8GB – 16GB Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-Glare LED Backlight Non-Touch Narrow Border WVA Display – 15.6 inch FHD(1920x1080) 300nits WVA Anti-Glare LED Backlit Display(non-touch), 144Hz refresh rate Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Singapore Check Shopee Singapore Reasons to buy + Excellent CPU performance + Very affordable for a gaming laptop + Quick and vibrant display Reasons to avoid - Gets pretty hot under strain - Plastic build feels flimsy

Though Dell has its more premium Alienware line of gaming laptops, the Dell G5 15 (2020) is a lower-cost alternative that doesn't skimp on quality performance. The Radeon RX 5000-series graphics paired with the Ryzen 4000-series processor might not be the latest-gen hardware, but it's still plenty powerful for high-quality 1080p gaming at a fantastic price.

Read the full review: Dell G5 15 SE (2020)

4. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 G733 The best of AMD and Nvidia Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 RAM: 16GB – 64GB Screen: 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 anti-glare – 17.3-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) 16:9 anti-glare display Storage: 1TB + 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Singapore Check Shopee Singapore Reasons to buy + Excellent performance + Cool design + Brilliant mechanical keyboard Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Poor battery life

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 is one of the most powerful gaming laptops money can buy, chewing through the latest AAA games with relative ease. That's owing to its seriously impressive specs, including the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU with up to 64GB RAM. This kind of high-performance hardware doesn't come cheap, but if you've got the budget for it, you might as well go all-in on the best hardware you can get and the ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 should definitely be on your shortlist.

Read the full review: Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 G733

5. Razer Blade 14 Portability and performance Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 – 3080 RAM: 16GB Screen: 14-inch 144Hz Full HD – 14-inch 165Hz QHD Storage: 1TB SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Singapore Check Shopee Singapore Reasons to buy + Beautiful chassis + Rigid + Thin and light Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Lower performance than other laptops

If you've been waiting for an AMD Ryzen-powered Razer gaming laptop, the wait is over. The Razer Blade 14 comes packing a Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU for high-end performance paired with up to an RTX 3080 mobile GPU for the best framerates possible in a lighter-weight chassis just 0.66-inches thick. The exceptional design also puts this more in the luxe category of gaming laptops with the requisite price premium, but if you're looking for a status piece that can also rip through the latest AAA titles with ease, you can't go wrong with the Razer Blade 14.

Read the full review: Razer Blade 14