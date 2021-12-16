Australia vs England live stream: how to watch Ashes 2nd Test cricket from anywhere, Day 1

Audio player loading…

As was the case at the Ashes inception, England's obituaries have already been penned and all hope abandoned. Such is the melodrama of Australia vs England as we arrive at the first day of the second Test. Australia dominated the opening exchanges, but the series has only just begun. Read on as we explain how to watch an Ashes 2nd Test live stream from wherever you are in the world.

The ball will be as flush as poor Rory Burns' face in this, the first of two day-night Tests of the series, and though most of the fallout from the 1st Test has focused on the non-involvement of Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson, it's England's batting that has been their Achilles' heel for some time.

Josh Hazlewood, who had a hand in four wickets on that opening day before being limited by a side strain, sits this one out, but in Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green and Cummins, they've still got ammunition aplenty.

It's time for some fun under the lights, so follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable Australia vs England live stream and how to watch the Ashes 2nd Test online from anywhere. Fans in Australia can watch the Ashes for free on Channel 7 (an online Ashes live stream is available on Kayo Sports - you can watch for free with a 14-day Kayo Sports trial).

How to watch the Ashes FREE: live stream 2nd Test in Australia

Foxtel Go Down Under, cricket fans can live stream every match of every Ashes Test on Kayo Sports. This ad-free Ashes coverage is available through Fox Cricket, and can be streamed on your laptop or mobile wherever you are using the Foxtel Go app or the great-value streaming service Kayo Sports. If you do like the idea of giving it a go, Kayo's plans come with a FREE 14-day trial. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're away from home to tap into your domestic coverage. If you happen to have access to a TV throughout the series, though, then you won't have to pay a penny because Channel 7 will televise the Ashes for free. Do beware, though, that there is no Ashes coverage on the 7Plus streaming service as we previously reported. Play gets underway at 3pm AEDT on all five days of the 2nd Ashes Test, with coverage starting an hour in advance.

How to watch Australia vs England: live stream Ashes in the UK

BT Sport You can watch the Ashes via BT Sport, and the important thing to note is that the 2nd Test is probably the most conveniently timed for fans based in the UK. Play gets underway at 4am GMT on all five days, but is scheduled to continue through to around 11am, so you should be able to catch at least the last few hours of the action without losing any sleep. The 2nd Test begins at 4am on Thursday morning, and BT's coverage starts an hour earlier. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass, so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer, including Champions League football and UFC, without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the Ashes on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.

How to watch Ashes 2021 from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for major cricket loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence and try to start streaming Ashes cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream Ashes cricket from anywhere

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Kayo Sports for Aussies and BT Sport for UK cricket fans

How to live stream 2021 Ashes in New Zealand

Sky Sport Sky Sport is the place to watch the 2021 Ashes in New Zealand, with play getting underway at 5pm NZDT on each afternoon of the Australia vs England 2nd Test. The network is available as part of a range of pay TV packages, and Sky Sport subscribers can also live stream the action via the Sky Go service. Cord-cutters and anyone else, meanwhile, can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

2021 Ashes live stream: how to watch Australia vs England Test cricket in India

Sony Six In India, the Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the Ashes, and play gets underway at 9.30am IST on each day of the Australia vs England 2nd Test. Sony Six will telecast the action with English commentary, while Sony Ten 3 will offer matches with Hindi commentary, and lastly Sony Ten 4 will broadcast in regional languages. If you prefer to live stream the Ashes on the go, you can do so with Sony Liv, but you'll need a premium subscription to watch the Ashes live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. Jio users can watch the series free of cost with the JioTV mobile app. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Australia vs England live stream: where to watch Ashes cricket in the US (and Canada)

Image In the US, play gets underway at 11pm ET / 8pm PT each day of the Australia vs England 2nd Test, continuing deep into the following morning. The first day commences on Wednesday for those Stateside. The Ashes are being shown by dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV, which is available from a number of cable providers in the US and Canada. Willow TV subscribers can also use their cable provider’s login details on willow.tv to stream the Ashes right from their computer. Alternatively, Willow TV also has apps for Android and iOS. A better option for those looking for an alternative to cable would be to opt for a cord-cutting streaming service like Sling TV. If you already have Sling, you can add Willow TV for an extra $5 for one month. And if you don't, then you can currently bag a big six of a bargain by getting Sling TV, which features 30+ channels, for only $10 for your first month.

