Here's who should really headline Glastonbury 2015, according to Spotify

Glastonbury kicks off later this week, but if you're one of the few still vexed by Florence And The Machine replacing the Foo Fighters, Spotify wants a word.
The music streaming service has reshuffled the lineup of all three main stages based on who has the most popular streams in the UK this year.
In Spotify's alternate universe, Florence and the Machine, Kanye West and The Who have all been pushed down the bill on the Pyramid Stage and replaced by James Bay, George Ezra and Hozier. However, Florence are still number two on the bill and boast more streams this year than the Foos.
Under Spotify's new lineup, only 10 of the acts actually keep their original slot. You can see the full bill below, and here's the original (real) one for reference.
PYRAMID STAGE
Friday
James Bay
Florence + the Machine
Mary J Blige
Alabama Shakes
Chronixx
Motörhead
Saturday
George Ezra
Kanye West
Paloma Faith
Pharrell Williams
Courtney Barnett
The Waterboys
The Unthanks
Burt Bacharach
Sunday
Hozier
Alt-J
The Who
Paul Weller
Lionel Richie
Patti Smith
Songhoy Blues
OTHER STAGE
Friday
Mark Ronson
Rudimental
Jungle
The Vaccines
Everything Everything
The Courteeners
The Cribs
Catfish and the Bottlemen
Saturday
Clean Bandit
Ben Howard
Deadmau5
Ella Eyre
The Maccabees
Azealia Banks
Frank Turner
Young Fathers
Swim Deep
Sunday
Jamie T
Belle & Sebastian
Future Islands
Twin Atlantic
The Chemical Brothers
Soak
Palma Violets
Rival Sons
Adam Cohen
PARK STAGE
Friday
Jamie xx
Glass Animals
Wolf Alice
Rhodes
Sharon Van Etten
Super Furry Animals
Benjamin Booker
Shlomo
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
Saturday
Father John Misty
Ibeyi
Jon Hopkins
Gaz Coombes
Kate Tempest
Eaves
Flo Morrissey
Spiritualized
Mavis Staples
Giant Sand
Sunday
Rae Morris
The Staves
Jack Garrett
Ryan Adams
Perfume Genius
Denai Moore
Goat
Fat White Family
The Fall
Rag'N'Bone Man
