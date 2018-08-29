Audio-Technica debut its first true wireless earphones - the ATH-CKR7TWs

Audio-Technica has finally jumped on the true wireless bandwagon with the debut of its new True Wireless ATH-CKR7TW and ATH-SPORT7TW earphones, the company announced today at IFA 2018.

The new in-ear headphones are said to combine Audio-Technica’s reputation for high quality sound with a truly wireless experience, and feature up to 6 hours of music from a single charge.

With a sleek design, the True Wireless earphones have been designed with audio precision in mind, using a carbon-coated diaphragm to reduce distortion.

Get your workout on

The in-ears also come in a sports version, which have a certified IPX5 rating , meaning that they should be able to endure bad weather and sweaty workout sessions.

They also feature a nifty ambient noise hear-through function, allowing you to listen to the sounds of your environment by tapping the left earphone. The ATH-SPORT7TWs can handle around 3.5 hours of music per charge.

Taking it slow

Audio-Technica’s reluctance to release a set of wireless in-ears until now has largely been down to the Japanese company wanting to perfect the wireless sound quality, which can be lacking compared to wired headphones.

While wireless headphones have been around for a few years now, ‘true wireless’ is a relatively new concept, and allow far more flexibility than standard wireless models as they don’t need to be within a few feet of the music player.

This is thanks to the rise of AptX , or in other words, ‘high-res’ Bluetooth audio.

For casual listeners, sports nuts, and audiophiles alike, the ATH-CKR7TWs will be available in a couple of months at $249 (£229 / AU$339), while the ATH-SPORT7TWs will be priced at $199 (£179 / around AU$270).