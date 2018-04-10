Apple’s iOS 11.4 beta gives a glimpse of AirPlay 2 multiroom audio for HomePod

One of the most glaring omissions from the HomePod’s list of features is its ability to connect wirelessly to other HomePods. Especially as it was one of the main selling points of the speaker, included both in Apple’s launch and the HomePod homepage.

Well, it looks like that feature could potentially be on the way, if the public beta of iOS 11.4 is anything to go by.

Apple has released the public beta for both the iOS and TVOS, its operating system for mobile and TV devices. And included in these betas are the foundations for multiroom audio and stereo HomePods using AirPlay 2.

Not quite there yet

The reason we say ‘foundations’, is that the feature is by no means fully fleshed out. In fact, multiroom audio only works on the Apple TV, and not the HomePod, even when using the beta.

According to Cnet, there is an option to “Create Audio Pair” but when you try to select it, you get a warning message telling you to update your software, that you then can’t do.

As AirPlay 2 has been included in a public beta before, it’s possible that those waiting for the feature will have to wait a little longer still, especially if you’re waiting to use it with the HomePod.

As an interesting side note, it looks like TVOS is integrating some features with the Home app, meaning you’ll potentially be able to link Apple TV up to Scenes with HomeKit.