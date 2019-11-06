Amazon Echo Buds could soon track your running performance

Amazon's first true wireless earbuds, the Echo Buds, could double up as a fitness tracker and help you to monitor your running performance – that's if a new Fitness section in the Alexa app is anything to go by.

Spotted by CNBC, the new section includes the option to track a workout, a fitness profile (which at this stage only has a space to input your height), and a Workouts heading. Later, The Verge also confirmed the existence of the Fitness section.

CNBC's Todd Haselton found that he was able to track his steps after saying "Alexa, start a workout" – so far, this appears to be the only fitness functionality available, suggesting that this feature is still in its testing phase.

(Image credit: Future)

A new running bud?

While Amazon hasn't yet commented on the appearance of these fitness features, we wouldn't be entirely surprised if the Echo Buds were able to double up as a pair of running headphones.

After all, the inclusion of biometric sensors was one of the biggest rumored features surrounding the Echo Buds before their launch in October; this is also true of the AirPods Pro, which recently launched without the built-in heart rate monitor we were hoping for.

Fitness tracking would be a useful addition to the Echo Buds, and given their IPX4 sweat resistance rating there's no reason why they couldn't be used to soundtrack your workout.

In addition to one-upping the AirPods Pro, it would also set the Buds apart from competitors like the Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds and the Powerbeats Pro – although with no comment yet from Amazon, whether the Echo Buds' fitness features come to fruition remains to be seen.

Via The Verge