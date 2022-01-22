49ers vs Packers live stream: how to watch NFL playoff game online

Audio player loading…

Everything about this matchup points to a Packers victory, but when it comes to the Green and Gold in the playoffs, you can never underestimate their ability to crumble. It's the latest chapter in a classic rivalry, so read on as we explain how to get a 49ers vs Packers live stream and watch the NFL playoffs online from anywhere.

Aaron Rodgers is 0-3 against the 49ers in the playoffs, and with every game potentially serving as his last for Green Bay, the pressure is well and truly on for the MVP frontrunner, who somehow only has one Super Bowl to his name.

The good news for Rodgers is that there are doubts over the fitness of Nick Bosa, who terrorized him in Santa Clara two years ago. San Fran's star pass rusher was concussed last weekend, but the team still had enough to upset the Cowboys.

More significant could be the thumb and shoulder injuries that are currently hampering Jimmy Garoppolo. He's going to play through the pain, but the likelihood is that Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell are going to get even more action than usual.

Can the Niners frustrate Rodgers yet again? Follow our guide for how to watch the 49ers vs Packers online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch 49ers vs Packers from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream 49ers vs Packers from anywhere

49ers vs Packers live stream: how to watch NFL playoffs in the US

Today's 49ers vs Packers game kicks off at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT, and is being televised by Fox. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream 49ers vs Packers directly through the Fox website. How to watch 49ers vs Packers FREE without cable If you haven't already got Fox as part of your cable package, you'll need an over-the-top streaming service that includes the channel, and great-value Sling TV is the obvious starting point for NFL fans. Its Blue package offers local Fox and NBC/NBCSN channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, thereby covering off a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts, for just $35 a month after a three-day free trial. An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as getting you a handful of other top premium channels like TNT, AMC, TBS, BBC America and more. The costlier but even more thorough alternative is to get a FuboTV plan. Its standard plan costs $64.99 per month and includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network - all the channels you need to tune into the playoffs, as well as the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl. You also get the benefit of the fact that FuboTV has a FREE trial.

How to watch 49ers vs Packers: live stream NFL in Canada

Today's 49ers vs Packers game kicks off at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT, and it's being televised by CTV, which also offers streaming access either on a standalone basis or at no extra cost for subscribers. However, Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is showing the 49ers vs Packers along with every single game of the playoffs, right the way through to the Super Bowl. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

49ers vs Packers live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

The 49ers vs Packers game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with kick-off set for 1.15am GMT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. The network is showing every playoff game on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. If you're only interested in the NFL, another great option is the NFL Game Pass, which is also showing every remaining game of the season live. A subscription currently costs just £14.99! Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch 49ers vs Packers FREE: live stream NFL in Australia