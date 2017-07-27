15 Years of iPod: (Almost) every iPod ranked from best to worst

Update: Apple broke the news that it will take the heads man's axe to some of our favorite MP3 players, the iPod Shuffle and iPod Nano. This news comes just three years after Apple killed off its iconic iPod Classic. Soon, only one relic of the early aughts will remain – the iPod Touch. To celebrate the lives of two of our favorite players, we've resurfaced this guide to the best iPods ever made, ranked best to worst.

The iPod might not have technically been the first digital music player (according to Wikipedia), but it’s the one people think of as having brought MP3 players to the masses.

If Apple was the one to create the digital music player, it was also the one to kill it. Nowadays it’s much less common for people to carry around a dedicated music player (although there are plenty of reasons you might want to do so) because of how good smartphones have gotten at playing your music.

Their 3G connectivity also means that they’re a much better fit for streaming services, which is increasingly how people are consuming their music.

Nowadays the iPod Classic is long-gone, and all that remains is the iPod touch and the portability-focussed Nano and Shuffle.

It’s been a massive 15 years since the first generation of iPod was released, and in that time the lineup has seen a lot of changes, some for better, and some for worse.

So without further ado here’s our list of Apple’s best iPods, ranked from best to worst.