10 weird and wonderful gadgets from IFA 2018

“It’s a life companion for dogs,” says Thomas Samtmann, Co-founder and CEO at French start-up CamToy of Laika, a smart toy named after the first dog in space. “It allows a dog owner to interact with their dog from anywhere, so when they’re at work and the dog is alone all day long they can take control of Laika with their smartphone.”

Using the app an owner can talk to their dog via Laika's built-in speaker, get some face-time via a webcam, and even release a treat from the device. It also has an autonomous mode, won't disturb the dog when it’s sleeping, and will send the owner a notification if the dog barks too much. There are plans for versions for cats, horses and even zoo animals. It’s on IndieGoGo now.