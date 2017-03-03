10 next-gen smartphone innovations you need to know about

How fresh is that strawberry? The H2, the world’s first smartphone with an integrated molecular sensor, called SCiO, uses infra-red to show you the chemical properties of everything from fruit and veg to meat and dairy. It shows you how much alcohol is in a drink, exactly what is in medication, and even tells you how much body fat you have.

Now that's a selfie many us don't want to see.

Manufactured by Chinese electronics brand Changhong, the H2 contains a miniaturised spectrometer that uses near-infrared light to tell exactly what’s in almost anything.

“This is the next leap forward not just for mobile phones, but for all sorts of connected devices,” said Dror Sharon, CEO of Consumer Physics, which created SciO sensor. “Smartphones are only the beginning.”