8 essential tech projects for the weekend

With the weekend finally here (we've been spoilt a bit by a run of four-day weeks in the UK), now is a great time to busy ourselves with some tech projects to get more from the gadgets we use every day.

We've rounded up the best tutorials from the past week, which will take you step-by-step through a range of great projects that are quick, easy and fun to do – and best of all, they'll leave you with devices that work better than ever.

Stream PlayStation 4 games to your PC or Mac

The latest software update for the PlayStation 4 has been released, and its most exciting new feature brings the ability to stream games from your console to a PC or Mac via Remote Play.

In our How to stream PS4 games to your Mac or PC with Remote Play guide we show you everything you need to do to get your PS4 games onto your computer.

Factory-reset your laptop

If your laptop has been playing up recently – or has just begun to feel a bit sluggish – then one of the best ways to restore your portable PC to its former glory is to factory-reset it.

This is an easier and more convenient way of reinstalling Windows, as it will keep drivers and certain tools pre-installed, which can cut out many of the annoyances when starting Windows from scratch.

To find out more, check out our How to factory reset a laptop guide.

Boost your MacBook's battery life

If you've got a MacBook rather than a Windows laptop, then we also have some projects for you that will help you get your device running better.

Our first guide is on How to boost your MacBook's battery life, which takes you through various procedures to help prolong the time between charges. There are a number of tips and tweaks to try, so check this out if you've noticed that your MacBook's battery doesn't last that long anymore.

Speed up your Mac

The battery life of your MacBook may not be a problem, but that doesn't mean you can't improve its performance. Make sure you check out our updated guide on how to speed up your Mac, which features loads of ways to make your MacBook – and your desktop Mac – run nice and fast.

Banish wires from your home with AirPlay

While we're on the subject of Macs, we've also got an in-depth guide on How to use AirPlay to stream movies and music wirelessly to devices around the home – so you can ditch those pesky wires for good.

Master Bluetooth on your Mac

Bluetooth is another great wireless technology that's supported by your Mac, so make sure you take a look at our How to master Bluetooth on your Mac guide to ensure you're getting the most out of your connected gadgets.

Back up your Mac

If you keep lots of important files on your Mac then it's essential that you back it up regularly, to ensure you don't lose anything irreplaceable if something goes wrong.

Whether you're looking to run a quick backup on a single home PC, or you've got a number of Macs that need looking after, we've got you covered in our Ultimate guide to backing up your Mac.

Quickly tweak Windows 10

If you've got a Windows 10 device then we've got an excellent project that will get your machine running better. In our guide to The best quick and easy Windows 10 tweaks we look at some deceptively simple adjustments that will make a big difference to how Windows 10 performs.