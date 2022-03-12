Italy vs Scotland live stream: how to watch Six Nations online from anywhere now

Scotland's hopes of lifting the Six Nations trophy may have come to an end for this year but the Thistles will nevertheless be hoping to end the campaign on a high as they face Italy in their penultimate fixture today. Read on as our guide explains how to watch an Italy vs Scotland live stream for the 2022 Six Nations from anywhere in the world right - including free-to-air coverage in the UK.
Having started the tournament in scintillating style with an opening weekend win over England, Gregor Townsend's men have slumped to defeats to Wales and France.
Date: Saturday, March 13
Time: 2.15pm GMT / 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT / 1.15am AEDT / 3.15am NZDT
Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Confidence in the camp will have been hit but the Scots will welcome the opportunity to rack up a big score this afternoon against the tournament's whipping boys.
Italy's performance during this year's Six Nations will have done little to silence critics who have questioned their place in the tournament. Kieran Crowley's men have managed to concede an abysmal -111 points difference, a tally that will likely increase significantly after the final whistle at the Stadio Olimpico this afternoon.
Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get an Italy vs Scotland live stream wherever you are right now - starting with how to watch the Six Nations for FREE in the UK and Ireland.
How to watch Italy vs Scotland: live stream Six Nations for FREE in the UK
Italy vs Scotland is being shown for FREE in the UK on ITV, with coverage starting at 1.30pm ahead of kick-off at 2.15pm GMT on Saturday afternoon.
You can also live stream Italy vs Scotland on ITV Hub, which has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice.
Welsh-language coverage is also available from S4C, which is available to stream for FREE in Wales via BBC iPlayer.
Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.
How to watch Italy vs Scotland from outside your country
We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Six Nations games below, but you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.
Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.
Use a VPN to live stream Italy vs Scotland from anywhere
How to watch Italy vs Scotland: live stream Six Nations FREE in Ireland
Italy vs Scotland is being shown for FREE on Virgin Media One in Ireland, with coverage starting at 1.30pm GMT ahead of kick-off at 2.15pm GMT on Saturday afternoon.
This means you can also live stream Italy vs Scotland using Virgin Media Player - or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more.
Outside of Ireland? Watch Six Nations rugby online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.
How to live stream Italy vs Scotland in the US
Rugby fans in the US can live stream Italy vs Scotland on Peacock TV, with kick-off set for 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT on Saturday morning.
Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that offers coverage not only of Six Nations 2022, but also loads of EPL soccer games, the Winter Paralympics, every big WWE event, plus plenty more live sports.
If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN. Or consult our guide to the best Peacock VPN options for more details.
How to watch an Italy vs Scotland live stream in Australia
In Australia you can watch Italy vs Scotland on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 1.15am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial.
If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.
How to watch Six Nations: live stream Italy vs Scotland in New Zealand
Sky Sport is showing the Italy vs Scotland game in New Zealand. Unfortunately, kick-off is set for the brutal time of 3.15am NZDT on Sunday morning.
Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month.
How to live stream Italy vs Scotland in Canada
Streaming service DAZN is the place to watch Italy vs Scotland in Canada, with kick-off set for 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT on Saturday morning.
And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year.
DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer, and the NFL!
It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).