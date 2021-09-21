Best Cyber Monday air fryer deals 2021: what to expect

Looking for the best Cyber Monday air fryer deals in 2021? With so many brands vying for your attention every Cyber Monday, there's never a shortage of amazing savings to choose from. This includes cheap air fryers for those who are new to air frying and want to give it a try, to high-end models from Philips and Ninja that will transform the way you cook.

Although Cyber Monday is a few months away, we're all set to have the very top Cyber Monday deals right here, so you can bookmark this page and come right back on November 29th for some serious savings.

In the meantime, you might be wondering what to expect from this year's Cyber Monday air fryer deals, and if it's worth waiting for the big day to make your investment. We think that the best air fryers can completely transform the way you cook, so it's not a question of if an air fryer is worth buying, but when. Well, if last year's Cyber Monday air fryer deals are anything to go by, you're in for some seriously great discounts in 2021.

We'll be keeping you posted on all of the best prices for air fryers this Cyber Monday, as well as which brands to keep an eye on, and where you'll find all the top discounts. We're also going to tell you all the advice you need to hear before buying an air fryer, so you can choose the right one for you.

(Image credit: Philips)

When will the best Cyber Monday air fryer deals start in 2021? Last year's deals started at the beginning of November, but we saw the very best Cyber Monday air fryer deals dropping on the big day itself. Of course, a lot of brands started their air fryer promotions from Black Friday, which will be November 26th. Adobe recorded a 32% increase in spending during last year's Cyber Monday period, but this was spread more widely across the month as a whole with a lot of retailers dropping their deals as much as a month early. Adobe also reported that Cyber Monday deals continued to outsell Black Friday prices, perhaps because it's shoppers' last chance to pick up a great saving. Last year's Cyber Monday air fryer sales were unusual. With Prime Day delayed to October, many retailers decided to keep prices low well into Thanksgiving. Given the success this had with buyers though, we are expecting to see more of the same early Cyber Monday air fryer deals this year.

What Cyber Monday air fryer deals do we expect to see in 2021?

(Image credit: Philips)

Cyber Monday air fryer deals were seriously impressive last year, and we expect to see the same great prices in 2021. Last year we saw discounts of up to 50% on some of our top air fryer picks from Ninja, Instant Pot, Philips and Cosori. There were also some less premium air fryer brands, such as Bella and GoWise, selling air fryers for as little as $40.

According to Consumer Reports, air fryers are going through a serious market surge. In the second quarter of 2020, there were 2.2 million more air fryers sold than the year prior, and in 2021 it seems that even more people are investing.

With people lining up to buy their new air fryer, Cyber Monday is the perfect excuse to drop some serious deals. The best air fryer Cyber Monday discount will usually be available on more established models that have been on the market for a while, which means you'll be able to pick up some high-rated options for record-low prices.

Today's best air fryer Cyber Monday deals

(Image credit: Bella)

While a lot of Black Friday Ninja blender deals are worth waiting for, you may not be able to wait before investing in a new blender. Maybe you're moving house, or you want to get into a health kick ahead of the Holiday season.

If you can't wait for the big day, there are plenty of savings on Ninja Blenders available right now. That includes deals when you shop direct at Ninja Kitchen, as well as discounts at Amazon and Best Buy.

Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Basket Air Fryer| was $99.95 , now $69.95 at Amazon (save $30)

Pick up the Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Basket Air Fryer for $30 off when you buy right now in this limited-time deal. It has a 30% discount, six modes, and it just so happens to be our favorite air fryer, ever. View Deal

Ninja 4 qt. Digital Air Fryer| was $119.99 , now $99.99 at Best Buy (save $20)

Looking for a small capacity air fryer for a great price? The Ninja 4 qt. Digital Air Fryer has four cooking modes, a dishwasher-safe basket, and enough space for 2 pounds of french fries. View Deal

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System and Blender| was $199.99 , now $159.99 at Amazon (save $40)

With a blender pitcher, food processor, and personal smoothie cup attachment, the Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System and Blender is the complete kitchen system you need to power your home. It's got 1500 watts and four smart settings.View Deal

Last year’s best Cyber Monday air fryer deals

(Image credit: Ninja)

One of the very best Cyber Monday air fryer deals we saw last year came from Macy's. The Instant Pot Instant Vortex 6-Qt. 6-in-1 Air Fryer (which is one of our top picks) was reduced from an RRP of $99.99 to just $59.99, with a saving of $40.

We also saw savings on air fryers from Ninja. The Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Smart XL Indoor Grill With Air Fryer went from $329.99 to just $219.99 at Kohl's and the Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer went to a record low of $99.99 from an RRP of $139.99.