The 7 best Presidents' Day OLED TV deals - save $1,000 on Samsung, LG and Sony TVs

If you're looking to upgrade your current display with a brand-new gorgeous OLED TV, then Presidents' Day is a fantastic opportunity thanks to record-low prices from brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony. I've listed today's 7 best OLED TV deals below with up to $1,000 in savings and prices starting at just $599.99.



OLED TVs deliver a gorgeous picture quality, offering deep contrast and bright, brilliant colors. With that premium tech comes a premium price tag, which is why it's so important to find an OLED TV on sale and why Presidents' Day sales are such a great time to do it.



Below, I've listed links to all the best Presidents' Day OLED TV sales, followed by the top deals. Some highlights include TechRadar's best-rated TV, Samsung's 65-inch S90C OLED, on sale for $1,599, LG's best-selling 48-inch A2 OLED TV, marked down to just $599.99, and the gorgeous LG 65-inch C3 OLED marked down to $1,478.



Shop more of today's best Presidents' Day OLED TV deals below, and keep in mind that most Presidents' Day TV sales end tonight, which means time is running out to grab a bargain.

The best Presidents' Day OLED TV sales

The 7 best Presidents' Day OLED TV deals

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

If you're working with a smaller space but still want a premium display, Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for $599.99 - just $50 shy of the record-low. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,899.99 now $1,414 at Amazon

The LG C2 OLED was rated as last year's best TV, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,414. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,450, making it a fantastic deal for those looking for a premium display.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,478.30 at Amazon

You can get the top-rated 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for a new record-low price of $1,478 at Amazon. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for a record-low price of $1,699. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, and super slim design.

LG B3 Series 77-inch OLED TV: was $2,899.99 now $1,899.99 at Best Buy

This massive OLED 4K TV not only features a gorgeous display (120Hz refresh rate, 8.3 million self-lit pixels) that provides rich contrast and color, but the LG B3 also comes with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR built-in. There are also four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it perfect for gaming. Today's Presidents' Day deal slashes $1,000 off, bringing the price down to $1,899.99.

Sony A80L series 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,299.99 now $1,3999.99 at Best Buy

The Sony A80L is a fantastic mid-range OLED TV from Sony, and today's deal from Best Buy brings the 65-inch model down to $1,399.99. The 2023 Sony display features a gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for, a robust and immersive sound quality, and Sony's new Game Menu with full support for 120Hz gaming.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $2,299.99 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now, and you can get the 67-inch model for $2,299.99. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

