The 13 best Presidents' Day TV deals from Best Buy's sale - save up to $1,000

The 2024 Presidents' Day sales event is officially underway, and if you're looking to pick up a new TV, Best Buy is a top destination thanks to record-low prices on a range of displays. I've gone through Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale and hand-picked the very best 13 deals on best-selling 4K and OLED displays.



Today's Presidents' Day TV deals include massive big-screen TVs for cheap and high-end OLED displays that are down to record-low prices. Some of the best offers include LG's stunning 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99, this TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV marked down to a fantastic price of just $379.99 and LG's best-selling 48-inch A2 OLED TV on sale for $599.99.



See more of the best Presidents' Day TV deals below, and keep in mind that Best Buy's sale ends on Monday at Midnight. If you're looking to shop for more bargains, you can visit our main Presidents' Day sales guide for all the best offers around the web.

13 best Presidents' Day TV deals at Best Buy

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $129.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's cheapest Presidents' Day TV deal is this 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $99.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom, and while the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire OS and an Alexa voice remote.

Insignia 55-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $349.99 now $259.99 at Best Buy

The Insignia 55-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV. Today's Presidents' Day deal brings the price down to just $259.99.

LG UQ75 55-inch 4K Smart TV: was $379.99 now $359.99 at Best Buy

This LG 55-inch 4K smart TV is down to just $359.99 at Best Buy's Presidents Day sale. You get a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor and gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $529.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy

Our favorite budget TV deal from Best Buy's sale is this TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $379.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in - all for under $400.

Toshiba 65-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was $529.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the best-selling Toshiba 65-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for just $379.99. You're getting 4K Ultra HD resolution coupled with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, plus smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience built-in and a handy Alexa voice remote.

Samsung 65-inch CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $479.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's CU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, and you can grab this 65-inch model for just $399.99. Your content will be upgraded to 4K resolution with Samsung's Crystal processor; plus, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system and a dedicated Gaming Hub make this a great deal for a big-screen TV.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

If you're working with a smaller space but still want a premium display, Best Buy has LG's 48-inch A2 OLED TV marked down to $599.99 - just $50 shy of the record-low. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV is a Best Buy top-seller, and the retailer has the 75-inch model on sale for an incredible price of $549.99. The 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $600.

LG 86-inch UR7800 4K Smart TV: was $1,249.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive display, Best Buy has this 86-inch LG UR7800 Series TV on sale for $899.99. You're getting a premium picture thanks to LG's α5 AI processor Gen6, plus webOS 23 for seamless streaming from your favorite apps and compatibility with Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Get the top-rated 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,599.99. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Samsung 75-inch QN85C Smart UHD 4K QLED TV: was $2,299.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy

If you're wanting a QLED display, the Samsung QN85C is a great option, and this massive 75-inch model is on sale for $1,799.99. You're getting a Neo Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling, Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound, and Quantum Dot technology - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a QLED display of this size.

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV: was $2,099.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,599.99. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, and super slim design.

LG B3 Series 77-inch TV: was $2,899.99 now $1,899.99 at Best Buy

This massive OLED 4K TV not only features a gorgeous display (120Hz refresh rate, 8.3 million self-lit pixels) that provides rich contrast and color, but the LG B3 also comes with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR built-in. There are also four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it perfect for gaming. Today's Presidents' Day deal slashes $1,000 off, bringing the price down to $1,899.99.

