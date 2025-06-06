My top 5 Amazon Mid-Year Sale deals include the lowest prices on premium headphones, smartwatches, vacuums and more

Amazon's Mid-Year Sale is offering some of the best EOFY sales we've seen so far this tax-time season. However, with the sale set to end on Sunday, June 8, these deals won't last forever – and I think you should seriously consider these five bargains before they disappear.

Right now on Amazon, you'll find massive savings on many of our favourite devices, including the best stick vacuum for most homes, top budget earbuds and most impressive headphones. Oh, and there are plenty of discounts for Lego fanatics.

However, I believe these five deals stand above the rest – and they aren't likely to get cheaper anytime soon. The Bose Smart Ultra soundbar, Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones, Philips 5000 XXL air fryer and Ecovacs Deebot T30 Omni are all at-time low prices. And this AU$500 discount on the 11-inch M2 iPad Air has me debating whether I need a new tablet.

Whatever you're after, Amazon's likely hit it with a big discount – but these are my five personal favourites.

Ecovacs Deebot T30 Omni: was AU$1,749 now AU$999 at Amazon Save AU$750 If the thought of picking up a vacuum this long weekend makes you want to cry, consider this robot vacuum deal on Amazon instead. Just missing our list of the best robot vacuums, this robovac earned 4.5 stars in our Ecovacs Deebot T30 Omni review, where our vacuum expert called it the 'best-value robot vacuum' they had ever tried. A capable mop and vacuum, its squat design easily fits under furniture, it excels at cleaning room edges, and it's an excellent navigator. Applauded for its value even at AU$1,749, it's an absolute steal at this price.

Bose Smart Ultra soundbar: was AU$1,499 now AU$899 at Amazon Save AU$600 Want to turn your TV into an entertainment system with just one purchase? You don't need a subwoofer and four man-sized speakers to upgrade your Friday night movie. This soundbar is compact, beautifully built and impressively easy to set up with a ton of control options. In our Bose Smart Ultra soundbar review, we noted its audio is 'impressively detailed' and excels with Dolby Atmos content. At full price, we'd recommend the Sonos Arc Ultra, but this deal makes it almost AU$1,000 cheaper than its main competitor, making it the easy choice.