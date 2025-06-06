My top 5 Amazon Mid-Year Sale deals include the lowest prices on premium headphones, smartwatches, vacuums and more
Up to AU$750 off Bose, Ecovacs, Philips and Apple this EOFY
Amazon's Mid-Year Sale is offering some of the best EOFY sales we've seen so far this tax-time season. However, with the sale set to end on Sunday, June 8, these deals won't last forever – and I think you should seriously consider these five bargains before they disappear.
Right now on Amazon, you'll find massive savings on many of our favourite devices, including the best stick vacuum for most homes, top budget earbuds and most impressive headphones. Oh, and there are plenty of discounts for Lego fanatics.
However, I believe these five deals stand above the rest – and they aren't likely to get cheaper anytime soon. The Bose Smart Ultra soundbar, Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones, Philips 5000 XXL air fryer and Ecovacs Deebot T30 Omni are all at-time low prices. And this AU$500 discount on the 11-inch M2 iPad Air has me debating whether I need a new tablet.
Whatever you're after, Amazon's likely hit it with a big discount – but these are my five personal favourites.
Save AU$251
These have been some of the best noise-cancelling headphones since their 2023 release, outperforming high-quality competitors like the Sony WH-1000XM4 and XM5. For many – including me – their extreme price made them inaccessible, but this all-time low has me wishing I hadn't splurged on a Sony XM5 purchase last year. And, as headphones are a requirement for many office jobs, you can save extra come tax time.
Still too pricey? The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are great competitors – now just AU$295.
Save AU$251
Philips is the undisputed king of air fryers, and this discount takes 56% off one of its more recent models. It offers a generous 7.2L capacity (enough to feed six people) and 16 different cooking functions for varied recipes. Plus, Wi-Fi connectivity and an intuitive smartphone app lets you control it from the comfort of your couch. Need more size? This device's bigger brother – the Philips 5000 Series Dual Basket XXL – is one of the best air fryers in Australia, and I wish I'd bought it at this discounted AU$337 price.
Save AU$750
If the thought of picking up a vacuum this long weekend makes you want to cry, consider this robot vacuum deal on Amazon instead. Just missing our list of the best robot vacuums, this robovac earned 4.5 stars in our Ecovacs Deebot T30 Omni review, where our vacuum expert called it the 'best-value robot vacuum' they had ever tried. A capable mop and vacuum, its squat design easily fits under furniture, it excels at cleaning room edges, and it's an excellent navigator. Applauded for its value even at AU$1,749, it's an absolute steal at this price.
Save AU$600
Want to turn your TV into an entertainment system with just one purchase? You don't need a subwoofer and four man-sized speakers to upgrade your Friday night movie. This soundbar is compact, beautifully built and impressively easy to set up with a ton of control options. In our Bose Smart Ultra soundbar review, we noted its audio is 'impressively detailed' and excels with Dolby Atmos content. At full price, we'd recommend the Sonos Arc Ultra, but this deal makes it almost AU$1,000 cheaper than its main competitor, making it the easy choice.
Save AU$500
The arrival of the 11-inch iPad Air with M3 earlier in 2025 has brought excellent prices on previous iPad Air models to Amazon, but this deal is my top pick. In our Apple iPad Air 13-inch (2024) review, we called it "an attractive and very portable slab that’s ready for just about anything." This 11-inch model offers the exact same experience in a smaller frame. It's a great option for artists and creatives, acting as a true laptop alternative when paired with the Magic Keyboard. For less than AU$1,300, it's one impressive tablet.
The 1TB model is also down 27% to just AU$1,379, and you can nab the 13-inch model from just AU$1,406.80. Alternatively, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is currently just AU$799.
