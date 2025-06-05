Samsung’s brilliant Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus tablet just crashed to a bargain price – snag one for 45% off

We’ve been keeping an eye on all of the best deals in Amazon’s Mid-Year Sale, but one has truly raised my eyebrow – a near all-time low price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus was one of Samsung’s budget-oriented premium tablets of 2023, nestling in below the non-FE Tab S9 range with a more affordable price and tuned-down specs (but a larger display than the standard Galaxy Tab S9 FE). Despite this, it’s still a brilliant all-rounder for the home, with stylus support, decent cameras, a great screen and processing power that doesn’t disappoint.

With a 45% discount, it’s hard to turn your nose up at the humble Tab S9 FE Plus, particularly if you’re after an Android slate that's a midway device between a phone and a laptop.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ (128GB / Wi-Fi): was AU$999 now AU$548 at Amazon Save AU$451 This Android tablet comes with a stylus for its 12.4-inch screen, along with 128GB of storage (which can be upgraded with a microSD card). There’s also a long-lasting 10,090Ah battery inside, fit for powering the tablet all day. At nearly half price, this is a steal on an entry-level flagship model, albeit one that’s now a generation old. Add on a compatible keyboard, and it’s a serviceable replacement for a laptop.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus was a fairly good deal when it first released in October 2023, offering a much more competitive balance of cost and features than its Tab S9, S9 Ultra and S9 Plus counterparts. Still offering an included stylus and a gorgeous screen, but with resolution and size cut back, the original AU$999 was a great fit for many casual users looking for a more capable tablet with a larger screen than those in Samsung’s Tab A range. It’s why I love this discount so much – it’s a Galaxy Tab S at a Galaxy Tab A price, and it gives similarly priced iPads a run for their money.

In terms of processing power, it’s lower-spec than the standard Galaxy Tab S9 range, fitted with the Exynos 1380 chip instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (along with only 6GB RAM in the model above). Visuals won’t pop as nicely with the S9 FE Plus’s 1600 x 2560 screen, but it’s not bad image quality at all and is perfectly fine for a hobbyist artist.

In our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus review, we were impressed by its incredible battery life and loved that it came with an IP68 rating. We also appreciated the inclusion of a stylus, though we did note that it's not particularly powerful for gamers or folks looking to do some serious work. Additionally, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE range may be newer, but AU$548 for the slightly older model is hard to beat.

Just keep in mind that Samsung’s only committed to four years of software updates with the Galaxy Tab S9 range, and five years of security updates – now down to two and three years respectively, as the model family has been out for a while. The tablet will continue to function for some time after these support periods, but just be aware that you’ll be shopping for a new device around that time (this was a sticking point of the Galaxy Tab S10 range, which will receive seven years of updates).

Keen for more discounts? Check out our live coverage of Amazon’s Mid-Year Sale.