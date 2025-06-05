Fancy a top-tier iPhone on the cheap? Apple's beastly iPhone 15 Pro Max gets you full AI features and is AU$500 off for EOFY

The iPhone Pro Max represents the biggest, most powerful iPhone model Apple has to offer. And, while the 15 Pro Max has now been replaced – the best iPhone in 2025 is the iPhone 16 Pro Max – it means last year’s model, which is still plenty powerful, is ripe for discounts.

That’s certainly the case right now as it’s dropped to just AU$1,699 at Amazon. In perhaps the best Apple EOFY sale we'll see, this Amazon Mid-Year sale brings it down to just AU$100 more than the arguably inferior iPhone 16 Plus.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is an incredible handset. It's so good, in fact, that it had us worried about the future of Apple's premium line of phones. Other than the annual update of its processor, how could it get any better?

The fact is, it doesn't get much better. You can read more about the iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max, but the only real upgrades offered by the 16 series are a new Camera Control button and a larger 6.9-inch display, compared to the 15 Max's 6.7-inches. Already a fantastic option, it's hard to deny the iPhone 15 Pro Max's value at this discounted price.

When spending AU$1,699 on a new phone, you want the entire experience to feel premium as its price, and Apple excels at delivering just that. Starting with its top-tier unboxing experience (tearing those arrowed Apple stickers will never get old) to finally getting your hands on it, the iPhone 15 Pro Max feels exudes luxury thanks to its titanium build.

It might be better known for replacing knees and hips, but holding the titanium iPhone 15 Pro Max's body offers a distinctly different experience compared to any iPhone before it. It's lighter and tougher, but it's also warmer than its predecessor's cold steel.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max (and Pro) was the first iPhone to retire the silence / ring button and replace it with an Action Button. One of the best changes Apple has made, it was one of the main reasons that I think the iPhone 16e is the budget iPhone of choice. It acts as a shortcut to almost anything you want – from Visual Intelligence and Shazam to Instagram, the torch and Focus mode.

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Speaking of Visual Intelligence, when it comes to the iPhone 16 vs. the iPhone 15, one of the key reasons to opt for the newer model is to access a more future-proof suite of Apple Intelligence features.

However, the iPhone 15 Pro Max can do anything the iPhone 16 Pro Max can. This means Apple Intelligence features like Visual Intelligence – that lets you search or analyse an item by pointing your camera at it – as well as other generative AI tools for writing and editing, image creation, and organisation are at your fingertips.

An exceptional smartphone from top to bottom, it's likely to be the best AU$1,699 you spend this year (and we can’t see it going any lower in price, either). And, bonus, you can save a little extra on your tax by snagging it during this tax-time sale – a phone is at least a little work related, right?