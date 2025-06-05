Amazon's Mid-Year sale just slashed the price of our favourite stick vacuum by 47%

We pride ourselves on testing and comparing the best stick vacuum cleaners in Australia to help you make an informed purchase. And, in our expert opinion, there's no need to splurge on a Dyson – the Shark Detect Pro is the best cordless vacuum for most homes.

While it's a fantastic stick vacuum all on its own, the model we fell in love with is the Shark Detect Pro with 2L Auto-Empty System. It adds easy storage and charging, quiet self-emptying and odour neutralisation on top of what is already a lightweight, powerful cleaner.

Thanks to Amazon's Mid-Year sale, which coincides with EOFY sales in Australia, both options are heavily discounted right now. You can get the Shark Detect Pro for just AU$479 (from AU$799), but we think the auto-empty model for just AU$50 more is the pick of the bunch – down 47% to just AU$529.99.

Combining a lightweight and manoeuvrable design with clever smart features and a considerably more attractive price tag than its competitors, it's easy to see why the Shark Detect Pro is great for most homes. In fact, it's almost perfect at this discounted price.

It's not quite perfect, though. This might not be the vacuum for you for two main reasons.

The first is that it only includes one crevice tool attachment. This feels a bit stingy compared to vacuums like the LG CordZero Auto Emptying Handstick, which offer several attachments for carpets, hard floors, and upholstery.

The second (perhaps more important) drawback is that while its suction will be fine for most users, it doesn't quite reach the heights that the best Dyson has to offer. Right now, we believe the V15s Detect Submarine is the top-tier option, and it can also mop hard floors. That being said, it does cost AU$1,549 – which is how this Shark Detect Pro deal sets itself apart.

If you just want to clean the hard floors and carpets of your home, you'll have no issue with the results of the Shark Detect Pro. Smart features, such as automatic floor detection(adjusting suction based on floor type) and its ability to detect room edges result in an easy clean every time.