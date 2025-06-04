Premium features, budget price: Amazon's Mid-Year sale just dropped my favourite robot vacuum cleaner to its lowest price ever

I've been testing some of the best vacuum cleaners for a few years now and have come to appreciate just how much robot vacuums have improved. They began as a single-function autonomous cleaner able to do basic day-to-day vacuuming, but are now smart enough to do so much more... and then some.

One of those robovacs is the Ecovacs Deebot T30 Omni. The mouthful of a name aside, this machine was launched in May 2024 in Australia and it's cleaned my home for months – with impressive results I might add.

What was even more impressive at the time was its price tag – it launched for AU$1,749 (which is still its RRP) which, for a robovac that can vacuum, mop, empty its own bin, wash its mop pads and dry them too is actually quite good. Most other all-in-one models like this typically cost over two grand.

Over the last year, I've seen some very enticing discounts on this robot vacuum – just this week it was only AU$1,049, which was AU$100 lower than its previous lowest price. But it's even cheaper now, having dropped to a mere AU$999 on Amazon!

That, dear reader, is fantastic value for this robovac! I cannot recommend it highly enough. I would suggest that you hurry and suck up these savings (apologies for the pun) because I don't know how long this offer will be around for.

Lowest price yet Ecovacs Deebot T30 Omni: was AU$1,749 now AU$999 at Amazon Save AU$750 Not all robot vacuums are made equal and this Deebot is one of my favourites I've tested. For its price, it's a fantastic cleaner. It does it all – the only thing you need to do is ensure you clean out the dirty-water tank and refill the clean. And change the dust bag once a month (or longer). The app is a bit basic, but it does the job – the star of the show, though, is the robovac itself.

I will admit that it falls a touch short when it comes to suction power – these days 11,000Pa is middling, but it still vacuums hard floors very well. It will struggle on dirty carpets though, even on its maximum suction setting, so if you have pets who shed on your rugs, you might have to look elsewhere.

If you don't, however, I guarantee you'll be satisfied with the T30 Omni's performance. It manages to mop close to edges, thanks to the extendable mop pads, so cleaning around furniture isn't going to be an issue either.

While it won't drop its mop pads at the base station like other, more premium models do when they needs to clean carpets, the lift is enough to ensure there's no dampness on your carpets or rugs.

I even found that the way it cleans its mop pads is also better than more expensive competitors – the hot water and hot air do a marvellous job indeed.

Here's a fun fact: you can actually start this bot by giving it a kick. Not a hard one, mind, but it's a handy feature if you needed to pause it for some reason and you phone isn't anywhere to be found.

It really does manage to balance price, feature set and performance very nicely.

As I've already mentioned earlier, the T30 Omni was listed for AU$1,049 for the Amazon Mid-Year Sale and the price has since dropped. Offers like this don't come around often, and don't hang around for too long either. So if you've been holding off for a good robovac, I would suggest you jump at this one if your budget allows. The cheaper Deebot T20e Omni (which was down to AU$799) has long since gone out of stock.

If you're after something else, you can follow our live coverage of Amazon's Mid-Year Sale for other tech deals, or check out our picks of the best EOFY 2025 deals available right now.