As a Lego fanatic, I'm thrilled to see my favourite sets discounted by up to 32% during Amazon's Mid-Year Sale

Amazon’s Mid Year Sale kicked off yesterday (Monday, June 2), and with so many great bargains to be had across the retailer’s website, I couldn’t help but take a peek at the Lego section. Dear reader, I was not disappointed. You see, I’m a big fan.

Coinciding with the beginning of EOFY sales, many of the best modern Lego sets are currently discounted to their lowest prices ever and I’ve never been more tempted. Gigantic and typically expensive sets, such as the Venator-class cruiser from Star Wars, along with iconic one-off sets like the Pac-Man arcade model and The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree, are among those with a slashed price – perfect for adding some colour to the home or for a particularly lucky kid to play with.

Amazon’s Mid Year Sale runs until the weekend (Sunday, June 8), but stock might not last that long. I’ve picked out five of the best Lego sets that I’ve had my eye on personally, but I highly recommend checking out the Lego storefront too.

Lego Ideas Tuxedo Cat statue: was AU$169.99 now AU$115.58 at Amazon Save AU$54.41 Want a pet without the commitment? Perhaps Lego’s tuxedo cat statue is the perfect choice. Available with yellow and blue eyes in the box, this Lego cat is designed to sit on a desk or shelf as a decoration, with a poseable head, tail and paws.

Lego Icons Pac-Man Arcade Model: was AU$399.99 now AU$338.23 at Amazon Save AU$61.76 This Lego set captures the memory of a Pac-Man arcade cabinet, including a joystick, buttons and an even smaller arcade cabinet sized for a Lego minifigure. You may be wondering what the crank is doing there on the side – when you turn it, the cabinet springs to life, mechanically moving the ghosts and Pac-Man on the mock display to simulate gameplay (it’s not a real arcade cabinet). It’s a challenging build but it’s also extremely cool.

Lego The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree: was AU$449.99 now AU$363.35 at Amazon Save AU$86.64 Down to its lowest price since it debuted last year, this Lego set captures the iconic Deku Tree from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It even includes a minifigure of Link with his Master Sword and Hylian Shield, along with Zelda, a Sheikah Slate and a few Koroks. It’s a must-have for a Zelda fan.

