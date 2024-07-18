Missed Prime Day? Here are the 21 best-remaining deals that I'd actually buy

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $394.99 at Amazon

This is a great price for these excellent headphones – we've seen them fall to this price a few times, but very rarely less, and not for a while (not since 2022, in fact), so we're not sure if they'll fall below it again. For this price, you get a pair of exquisite-sounding headphones that deliver some of the best noise cancellation and spatial audio in the business, along with all the usual AirPods advantages.