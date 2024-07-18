Missed Prime Day? Here are the 21 best-remaining deals that I'd actually buy
Huge deals are still available on TVs, AirPods, vacuums, and more
While Prime Day might officially be over, Amazon still has a ton of left-over deals, and they're actually quite good. You can score record-low prices on best-selling TVs, kitchen appliances, AirPods, vacuums, smartwatches and more. To help you find all the best offers from Amazon's Prime Day sale, I've listed the 21 deals below that I'd buy.
• Shop today's best deals at Amazon
Why would I buy these items, you ask? Not only are the products Amazon's best-selling and highly rated, but most are still on sale for their Prime Day price. These deals are the best-ever offers with rare discounts that you don't see outside of holiday sales, and today will probably be the last today that Amazon extends the discount.
A few highlights include Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 for $168.99, Bissell's popular Little Green portable carpet cleaner for $81.67, and Amazon's 75-inch Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV on sale for a fantastic price of $699.99.
Keep in mind that, like Amazon Prime Day, most of today's extended deals still require a Prime membership. We don't expect these deals to last long, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.
The 21 best post-Prime Day deals
Roku Express HD: was $29.99 now $17 at Amazon
Roku's most affordable streaming stick is quick, cheap, and easy to use, and it's a great way to get started in the world of streaming. This discount brings this device to under $20, which is a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display.
Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $79.99 now $49.99 at Amazon
You can get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for a record-low of $49.99. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.
Oral-B iO3: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon
This mid-range toothbrush is a solid pickup, and it's $45 off at Amazon's post-Prime Day sale. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features, but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a travel case included for free, too.
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $81.99 at Amazon
Bissell carpet cleaners are still super popular, and this top-rated Little Green model is on sale for $81.99, a new record low for this particular model. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, car interiors, and more.
Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon
Ninja is one of the most popular air fryer manufacturers and this is a return to the record-low price for one of its latest and most accessible appliances. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, with preset functions for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. The compact design means it'll comfortably fit on your countertop, too.
23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service: was $229 now $98.99 at Amazon
Get the best-selling 23andMe DNA test for a record-low price of $98.99. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 150 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test that you can take at home.
Nespresso Vertuo Pop Coffee Machine: was $199.95 now $129 at Amazon
You can grab Nespreso's Vertuo Pop coffee machine for down to its cheapest price yet thanks to Amazon's post-Prime Day sale. The easy-to-use single-serve coffee machine features five serving sizes and a mess-free pod design. It makes smooth, crema-topped coffee in minutes with a touch of a button.
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was $169.99 now $119.99 at Amazon
The latest set of Apple deals at Amazon has the AirPods 3 discounted to $119.99 – that's the cheapest price ever. These premium earbuds offer long battery life and convenient wireless charging thanks to the MagSafe case that provides more than 30 hours of total listening time (or 6 hours on one charge). These are excellent everyday buds for iPhone users with good audio performance, easy connectivity, and a slick design, according to our Apple AirPods 3 review.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $168.99 at Amazon
The AirPods Pro 2 are the best-selling earbuds on the planet for a reason, and Amazon's post-Prime Day sales have the earbuds for their lowest-ever price of $169. You get superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, and an unlosable case.
Beats Studio Pro: was $349.95 now $169.95 at Amazon
This saving makes the newest over-ears from Beats 50% off compared to their launch price. They're gorgeous looking, easy to use and the sound is good, (read about it in our Beats Studio Pro review) so if the lack of multipoint pairing (they do auto-switch with Apple devices, though) and wearer detection doesn't bother you, this is a very solid deal.
Apple Watch 9 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $279.99 at Amazon
The excellent Apple Watch 9 is down to a new lowest-ever price at Amazon, offering the perfect opportunity to pick up one of the best smartwatches on the market for cheap. At $279.99, the Apple Watch 9 is a great buy thanks to its powerful S9 SiP chipset, 18 hours of battery life, and gorgeous new display. As always, the latest Apple Watch is packed with the latest health and lifestyle features, which are bolstered significantly by the innovative new double-tap feature.
Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Vacuum and Mop: was $499.99 now $289 at Amazon
A great option for hard floors, the Tineco Floor One S5 mops and vacuums simultaneously and features smart technology for detecting dirt and adjusting settings for optimal cleaning. Today's deal at Amazon brings the price down to a record low.
Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $299 at Amazon
Apple recently slashed the recommended starting price of the iPad 10.9 to $349 earlier this month, but Amazon has now dropped it even further to a new record low post-Prime Day. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was $519.99 now $329.99 at Amazon
The picture quality on this 55-inch Fire TV is solid overall, with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution and HDR 10 for better lighting and colors. Plus, access to all major streaming apps is just a button press or voice command away. It's a good option if you need a capable and affordable TV for general everyday viewing.
Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $394.99 at Amazon
This is a great price for these excellent headphones – we've seen them fall to this price a few times, but very rarely less, and not for a while (not since 2022, in fact), so we're not sure if they'll fall below it again. For this price, you get a pair of exquisite-sounding headphones that deliver some of the best noise cancellation and spatial audio in the business, along with all the usual AirPods advantages.
iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: was $799.99 now $399.99 at Amazon
Amazon is offering a massive 50% discount on the iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, bringing the price down to a new record low of $399.99. The robot vacuum provides powerful suction to clean floors and automatically empties itself into the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal with enclosed bags.
GE Profile Opal 2.0 XL Nugget Ice Maker: was $679 now $478 at Amazon
Amazon has the top-rated GE Opal 2.0 Nugget ice maker on sale for $487 post-Prime Day, which is $30 more than the record-low price. Designed to sit on your countertop, GE's Opal nice maker makes the crunchable, chewable ice that you enjoy at your favorite restaurants.
TCL 75-inch Q6QLED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $569 at Amazon
The TCL 75-inch QLED 4K TV is more than just a large TV with a QLED panel. Of course, those richer colors are great to see, but the TV also has a HighBrightness Direct LED backlight, so you get a brighter image. There’s also Motion Rate 240, which helps maintain exceptional motion clarity. A dedicated game mode provides a 120Hz variable refresh rate, meaning a silky smooth experience even if the action is fast-moving. Overall, it's an impressive TV for the price.
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $1,049.99 now $699.99 at Amazon
Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free. Today's post-Prime Day deal brings this 75-inch model down to $699.99 – that's the lowest price we've seen for the big-screen TV.
MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022): was $999 now $799 at Amazon
Amazon has the MacBook Air M2 for its lowest-ever price right now. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is worth the investment.
LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,796.99 at Amazon
LG's all-new 65-inch C4 OLED TV is still on sale for an incredible price of $1,796.99. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
More Prime Day deals
- Amazon Devices: Fire TV Stick from $14.99
- Apple: AirPods + Apple Watch from $69
- Audible: three months free
- Back to school: essentials and tech from $5
- Beauty: 80% off viral products
- Cameras: $100 off GoPro bundle
- Clothing: up to 66% off Levi's and Sketchers
- Gaming: free PC games until July 16
- Headphones: up to $120 off Bose, Apple + Sony
- Health: electric toothbrushes from $14.99
- Kitchen: up to 44% off Ninja and Keurig
- Kindle: three months Kindle Unlimited
- Laptops: record-low prices for MacBook Air
- Music Unlimited: five months free
- Phones: Samsung and Google Pixel from $249
- Smart home: up to 61% off cameras
- Tablets: iPads and Samsung from $64.99
- Toys: up to 40% off Lego and Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $64.99
- Vacuums: Shark and Bissell from $81.99
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.