I prefer cordless vacuums over robot vacuums – these are the ones I'd buy on Prime Day

With Amazon Prime Day officially kicking off, many of the best vacuum cleaners are on sale, including many robot vacuums to choose from that will save you a whole lot of money. But before jumping on the robovac bandwagon, here's a tip from someone who's been there: consider a cordless vacuum instead before hitting that buy button.

Many of the best cordless vacuums are also on offer, with some excellent Prime Day deals saving you up to 50%, and they might just be a much better fit for your cleaning needs than a robot vacuum.



Robot vacuums may be rising in popularity, but as someone whose gone through may of them in the last few years, not a single one has made me completely happy. While the best robot vacuums do offer that hands-off cleaning experience, they don't do as good a job, and they have a tendency to either miss spots or take forever to finish cleaning.

This is why I prefer cordless vacuums. They're convenient in that they don't keep you tethered to an outlet, and you don't have to deal with cords that get in the way and are annoying to put away. And while you still have to put in the work (and make time for it), you can cover those hard-to-reach areas that robot vacuums can't get to.

And they're just as heavily discounted as the top robot vacuums, so you're not missing out on those Prime Day deals.

The Tineco Floor ONE S5, which enjoys a 4 out of 5 rating from us for being easy to use with its helpful voice prompts, is 35% off, dropping from $500 to $324.98. Meanwhile, the highly sought-after Dyson V8 is 20% and now only $300.

If you're looking for budget options, that BLACK+DECKER PowerSeries+ 16V MAX is now $79 at Amazon while the Shark CH964AMZ 2-in-1 Ultracyclone is down to $99.99, offering 33% off.

I've listed some of the best cordless vacuum Prime Day deals below if you want to avoid the robot vacuum route and take matters into your own hands. Literally.

Not in the US? Scroll down for cordless vacuum deals in your location.

Today's best cordless vacuum deals

Tineco Floor ONE S5: was $499.99 now $324.98 at Amazon

The vacuum and mop Tineco Floor ONE S5 earned a 4 out of 5 rating from us for being easy to use with its helpful voice prompts and for its self-cleaning function. For Prime Day, it's 35% off, dropping from $500 to $324.98.

Dyson V8: was $372.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

The highly sought-after Dyson V8 is 20% for Prime Day, and is now only $300, down from $375. It's one of Dyson's more affordable products, but that doesn't mean it compromises on cleaning power.

BLACK+DECKER PowerSeries+ 16V MAX: was $99.99 now $79 at Amazon

If you're looking for budget options, that BLACK+DECKER PowerSeries+ 16V MAX is now $79 at Amazon. This lightweight cordless vacuum is lauded for its carpet-ready suction power and 40 minutes of runtime.

Shark CH964AMZ 2-in-1 Ultracyclone: was

$149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Down to $99.99, offering 33% off for Prime Day, this ultra-lightweight cordless vacuum is another great budget option if you're short on funds. It has a detachable hand vac as well for cleaning your car and furniture.

Samsung Bespoke Jet: was $699.99 now $474.99 at Amazon

One of the best premium options on the shelves, the Samsung Bespoke Jet received a coveted 4.5 rating from us for its very powerful suction, mopping functionality, and self-cleaning capability. Right now on Amazon, it's currently at its record-low price, offering $225 in savings.

