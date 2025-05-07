Forget gift cards and flowers – get mum something she'll actually love with these 4 fast-shipping Mother's Day deals

Mother's Day is this Sunday and if that's a surprise, you might feel like you're destined to buy some last-minute chocolates and flowers to stay out of the bad books. But not so fast – we're sure you can do better than that by checking out these four Amazon deals.

However, while we've chosen to highlight massive discounts on the Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 hair remover, Amazon Echo and 10-inch digital photo frame from Skylight, they aren't the only worthy deals for mum on offer.

You can still snag the Nespresso Vertuo Pop for AU$89, massive Lego savings, AU$50 off the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, up to AU$420 off Breville machines and an all-time low price on the SodaStream-killing Infizz Fusion.

If those deals aren't for you (or mum) though, we think one of the four deals below are perfect for any kind of mum. And they're sure to earn you the title of #1 kid – even if you're an only child.

Amazon Echo: was AU$169 now AU$99 at Amazon Save AU$70 Whether mum prefers charcoal, white or blue, this Amazon Echo smart speaker promises detailed sound with deep bass. It can play mum’s favourite music, podcasts and Audible audiobooks, plus Alexa can answer questions, announce news and check the weather. It's perfect for the kitchen thanks to its music playback and ability to set timers with voice commands. For less than AU$100, it's hard to think of a better Mother's Day gift.

Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5 hair remover: was AU$1,049 now AU$469 at Amazon Save AU$580 While it's still a pricey piece of tech, this saving was too great to ignore – and it's a great gift for mum if you're looking to really knock her socks off, but it might be better as a group gift from you and your siblings given the cost. IPL stands for Intense Pulsed Light and this machine uses that to remove hair quickly. It will automatically read the tone of mum's skin to ensure optimal efficiency – treating both legs in just five minutes – while remaining safe. Promising permanent hair reduction in just four weeks, mum will thank you.

We try to stay in our lane here at TechRadar, and although the below deal doesn’t make our list of the best Mother’s Day gifts, we reckon it’s worthy of note in this article – especially with more than 65% slashed from the price.

Ugg classic mini boots: was AU$169 now AU$54 at Amazon Save AU$115 An absolute classic for a good reason, there's no way we could just ignore this deal that will save you AU$115. Our favourite part of this deal is that every colour – black, chestnut, chocolate, grey – and size is discounted. Known for their sheepskin lining and suede leather, they're sure to ensure mum's feet stay warm this winter. And, at this price – and thanks to their doubled layer TPR/rubber sole – you can buy her a pair for home and popping down to the shops.