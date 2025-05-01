Forget cheap internet: TPG's making it FREE for a whole year for 100 lucky customers, and offering tempting NBN plan discounts to lure you over

TPG, one of the largest telecommunications providers in Australia, is turning 40 in 2026. It's already got the celebrations underway, though, with a brand refresh, complete with new logo and some stellar savings across its entire lineup of NBN plans.

Plus, TPG customers have a chance to win a full 12 months of free internet. 100 winners will be chosen, with savings of up to AU$1,300 on the cards.

If you’re not currently a TPG NBN customer, you can still be in with a shot of winning, you just need to make sure you’re an active customer by the time the draw takes place on May 28, 2025.

There’s a good reason to be a customer too, as the telco has slashed the cost of all its NBN plans until July 22. The biggest saving of AU$180 over the first 6 months has been applied to its NBN 100 plan, with all other speed tiers receiving a AU$120 saving over the first half year of service.

TPG NBN 100 | 100Mbps TES | AU$64.99 p/m (first 6 months, then AU$94.99 p/m) TPG’s AU$64.99 introductory cost is one of the cheapest on this tier, representing excellent value. Admittedly, the regular ongoing cost is on the higher end for this level of service, but TPG does offer a price-beat guarantee that could help secure you an even better deal over the first 12 months.

Other noteworthy deals in TPG’s latest bout of price cuts include its NBN 250 plan, which has seen its introductory price plummet to just AU$79.99 p/m for the first 6 months, again representing one of the cheapest ways into faster internet. The ongoing cost of AU$99.99 p/m is also well below the average of just over AU$105 p/m, and TPG even promises maximum plan speeds during the busier evening hours.

You can view the full selection of TPG NBN plans, including current price drops, in the price comparison widget below.

TPG’s aforementioned price-beat guarantee promises to beat any price from an eligible provider over the first 12 months of an NBN plan. Eligible providers include Aussie Broadband, Belong, Dodo, Exetel, Optus, Superloop, Tangerine and Telstra.

At the time of writing, Tangerine, Exetel and Dodo are all cheaper than TPG in the first year of service on the NBN 25, NBN 50 and NBN 100 speed tiers. And due to a current promotion, Dodo is cheaper by a small margin on the NBN 250 plan, leaving you with a number of ways to save even further. TPG doesn’t say how much it will beat the price by though.

Please note that in order to get an NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plan, you'll need to make sure you have either a hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) or fibre to the premises (FTTP) connection at home. If you don't, you may be eligible for NBN Co's free fibre upgrade program to get you connected.

If you're not persuaded by TPG's current promotions, make sure to check out our guide to the best NBN plans, or you can view some of the most popular NBN plans in the price comparison widget below.