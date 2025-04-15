I’m not a huge sports fan, but even I’m tempted to switch to a Mate NBN plan for the free beIN Sports subscription

The majority of the best NBN plans we recommend all adequately cover the basics of low-cost and high-quality service, but that’s about it. Very few offer much in the way of additional perks and, while it could be argued they’re not necessary, who doesn’t love a freebie?

That’s clearly what small Aussie-owned telco Mate thinks, as it’s currently offering a free subscription to beIN Sports Connect alongside any of its NBN plans – and to make the deal even sweeter, there’s currently up to AU$180 off those plans, adding up to a total of AU$330 in savings in the first year of service.

A one-year subscription to beIN Sports will set you back AU$149.99, and Mate is offering up to AU$180 in savings across the six months on its NBN plans when you enter our exclusive promo code FUTURE30. The best part? You’ll maintain your free subscription to beIN Sports for as long as you remain connected to Mate.

Mate NBN 100 | 97Mbps TES | AU$60 p/m (first 6 months, then AU$90 p/m) + free beIN Sports subscription with code FUTURE30 Mate’s 100Mbps NBN is incredibly competitive. The AU$60 p/m introductory cost is the cheapest of all the providers I monitor and the ongoing AU$90 p/m charge is below average. Mate also offers further ongoing discounts if you bundle a mobile SIM plan with your internet, and it even offers a one-month no risk money-back guarantee if you’re in any way unsatisfied. Do note that if you do choose to cancel your service, you'll also lose your free access to the beIN Sports sub.

I’ve singled out the 100Mbps plan above as being the best option for most people, but you can view Mate’s other NBN plans by heading to the website.

I’ll be completely honest: I hadn’t heard of beIN Sports until I spotted this sensational offer when hunting for the latest internet deals. But now that I've seen what’s on offer, I firmly believe a free subscription is worth it if you’re a sports fan.

Highlights of beIN Sports Connect’s library include major European soccer competitions such as Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A and the German Bundesliga. If you’re a fan of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich or AC Milan, then this deal is for you.

Other competitions include the world ATP Tour and Davis Cup tennis tournaments and a range of motorsport events including a few Le Mans series.

Some of these may have previously gone under your radar, and considering you’ll gain access for free, you may soon discover something unmissable.

Even if you decide the subscription isn’t for you, a Mate NBN plan most certainly could be. The telco regularly receives positive reviews for its service and its plan prices are highly competitive. I’ve also recently noticed Mate has introduced a rather attractive NBN 1000 plan with 831Mbps typical evening speeds for just AU$90 p/m for the first six months, if you want to supercharge your home internet download speeds.

All in all, there’s plenty to get excited about with a Mate NBN plan. Head to the telco’s website to discover which plan works best for you, and don’t forget to enter the code FUTURE30 to score some amazing perks.