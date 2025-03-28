I review NBN plans and Spintel’s 250Mbps option is now unrivalled at AU$80p/m

I’m no stranger to hunting down the best internet deals, but two recent significant price drops on Spintel NBN plans have taken me by surprise. Right now you can get a Spintel NBN 250 plan for an AU$80p/m flat fee, or increase your download speed and opt for the telco’s NBN 1000 plan for an extra AU$10 each month.

These are, quite frankly, insanely cheap prices and they comfortably make Spintel the outright cheapest provider on both tiers. For greater context, Spintel’s AU$80 per month charge for its NBN 250 plan is less than the regular monthly cost of Telstra’s NBN 25 offering — a plan which is 10 times slower. I can’t think of a clearer example of just how good value this deal is.

Spintel NBN 250 | 250Mbps | AU$80p/m Spintel has dropped its six-month introductory discount and replaced it with a flat fee of just AU$80p/m. The telco still advertises maximum typical evening speeds of 250Mbps on this plan and now thanks to the drop in price, it makes it the only plan of those we monitor to come in under AU$1,000 each year. • Minimum cost: AU$80

• Yearly cost: AU$960

Spintel NBN 1000 | 750Mbps | AU$90p/m It’s a similar story for Spintel’s fastest NBN plan, which has not only seen a price reduction to just AU$90p/m (regularlyAU$100.95p/m) but the quoted typical evening speed has increased to 750Mbps from 650Mbps. More speed for less money is the very epitome of a fantastic deal in my opinion. • Minimum cost: AU$90

• Yearly cost: AU$1,080

I’ve long considered Spintel to be a provider of some of the best NBN plans, even before these insane new prices. But now they’ve been introduced, it makes them unrivalled in terms of value. At these new prices, Spintel’s NBN 250 plan is a full AU$600 cheaper than the same plan from Telstra. However, its NBN 1000 plan really takes the cake, being a massive AU$720 more affordable. That’s a significant amount of money and continued proof that while it may be Australia’s largest and most well-known NBN provider, there is serious savings to be hadif you’re prepared to shop around.

It’s also pleasing to see Spintel has increased its advertised typical evening speed figure of its NBN 1000 plan to 750Mbps. Before I noticed these price changes, Spintel quoted 650Mbps, which, while not slow by any means, could be bettered by other providers such as Buddy Telco. Buddy advertises 875Mbps speeds (the second-fastest in Australia right now) for just AU$99p/m. If you know you’ll need this extra speed, I recommend signing up for that plan instead.

However, the new 750Mbps claim makes Spintel even more competitive and, coupled with the price drop to just AU$90p/m, makes it an easy recommendation for anyone who’s been holding off upgrading their home internet.

Of course, to take advantage of either of these plans, you will need a fibre to the premises (FTTP) or hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) connection. If you don’t, you can check to see if you’re eligible for NBN Co’s free fibre upgrade to get the right equipment at home. You can order the upgrade through Spintel directly, and the telco will take care of the rest.