Forget AirPods, the Beats Studio Buds are selling for close to half price right now

Beats' best-sounding earbuds have hit their lowest price again this Amazon Prime Day and if you're on a budget, I'd seriously consider these over a pair of AirPods – not least because of the active noise cancelation!

Both the Beats Studio Buds and Apple Airpods (2nd Gen) are currently selling for a similar price on Amazon of under $90, which is why I'm comparing these two specific products. While both are made by Apple, the Beats Studio Buds have the edge over the similarly priced AirPods because of their extra features.

Active noise cancelation, spatial audio support and transparency mode are all found across the best headphones, so you're getting the latest audio tech with the Studio Buds. And if that's not enough, we also rate them among the best Beats headphones for sound quality.

In the US, the Beats Studio Buds have been discounted by a massive 40% from $149.95 to $89.99. That's the cheapest they've ever sold for on Amazon – similar savings were offered late last year.

We're not sure how long they'll stay at this price though, so we wouldn't hold out too long if you're looking to pick these up for cheap. The discount also applies to all five colors – black, white, blue, red, grey and pink – so you can still pick your favorite.

For those of you based in the UK, you won't miss out completely but the discount isn't as great. Instead, you'll find them selling for 26% off from £159.99 to £119 on Amazon this Prime Day.

Get the best-sounding Beats buds for nearly half price with this top Amazon Prime Day deal

As our detailed Studio Buds review states, Apple's June 2021 Beats-branded buds are "some of the best Beats buds you can buy", and with this discount they're even more tempting. This discount equals their lowest-ever-seen price, too. Yes, the newer Beats Studio Buds Plus have landed, but these are now about half the price, while still delivering fast pairing, active noise cancelation, Find My support, and more.

We're big fans of the Studio Buds and often recommend them as some of the best budget buds you can buy. We gave them a close to flawless four stars out of five in our Studio Buds review, where we noted that they were great value for money. But now they're discounted, they're even more tempting, especially with all the top-rated features you're getting here.

They deliver great audio, support Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos formats, are feature-rich, comfortable to wear and perhaps most significantly are great value for money. So now that they're even cheaper, there's a lot more going for them.

Looking for more headphone deals on Amazon?