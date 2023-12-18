21 last-minute gifts at Amazon that are on sale and arrive before Christmas Eve

We're officially a week away from Christmas Day, and if you're still looking for a last-minute gift, we're here to help. I've scoured Amazon's site to bring you the 21 best last-minute gifts that arrive before Christmas Eve. Even better, all the items listed below are also on sale, so you can save money and score a last-minute Christmas gift.

Today's last-minute gifts from Amazon include a mix of best-selling tech gadgets, smart home devices, kitchen appliances, vacuums, and stocking stuffers with a range of prices, so there's something for everyone on your list. Some highlights include Apple's AirPods Pro on sale for $199, the top-rated Ninja air fryer marked down to $74.99, and the handy Echo Pop smart speaker on sale for $17.99.

Keep in mind that, as of writing, all of the items listed below will arrive in time for Christmas Eve for Prime Members, but that will change as we get closer to December 25. If you're looking to shop for more bargains, you can visit our Christmas sales roundup for today's best holiday deals around the web.

The 21 best last-minute gifts at Amazon

Zulay Powerful Milk Frother: was $19.99 now $9.85 at Amazon

A great stocking stuffer for the coffee lover is this Zulay milk frother on sale for just $9.85. Available in several color choices, you can whip up foamy, delicious cream in seconds to add to your coffee, lattes, and cappuccinos. Arrives before Christmas

Oster Electric Wine Opener: was $24.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Another fun and cheap gift idea is the top-rated Oster electric wine opener for just $19.99 at Amazon. The electric wine opener removes the work in seconds, and the foil cutter easily removes the seal. Arrives before Christmas

Sweese Double Wall Glass Coffee Mugs: was $36.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

For just $19.99, you can grab these double-wall glass coffee mugs at Amazon. The stylish 12.5-ounce insulated coffee mugs are the perfect size to enjoy an espresso or cappuccino and feature a double-wall design to keep your beverage at the desired temperature. Arrives before Christmas

All-new Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a cheap tech stocking stuffer? Amazon's holiday sale includes the all-new Echo Pop for just $17.99 - making it the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free. Arrives before Christmas

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera on sale for $19.99 - only $2 more than the record low. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected. Arrives before Christmas

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Get the best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for just $24.99 - just $5 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Arrives before Christmas

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $23.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the best-selling Apple AirTag, which rarely gets discounted, on sale for $23.99 at Amazon. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item. Arrives before Christmas

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $35.99 at Amazon

Amazon's last-minute deals include the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $35.99 - $6 more than the record-low price. The Alexa-enabled Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio. Arrives before Christmas

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $54.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $54.99 at Amazon, which is $5 less than the record-low. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices. Arrives before Christmas

Cosori Small Air Fryer Oven: was $59.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

This is a fantastic price for this Cosori air fryer, which features a compact design and a 2.1-quart basket. The air fryer is perfect for single-serving items like sides, snacks, and wings and features four cooking functions: you can air fry, roast, bake, and reheat with one handy appliance. Arrives before Christmas

Keurig K-Mini single-serve pod coffee machine: was $99 now $59.99 at Amazon

This Keurig K-Mini is a great choice for those working with a small space thanks to its compact size, and Amazon has the coffee maker on sale for just $59.99. The coffee maker can brew a cup in just minutes and is less than five inches wide, so it's an easy fit for even the most cramped of kitchens. Arrives before Christmas

Ninja AF080 Air Fryer: was $129.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

Get the best-selling Ninja air fryer on sale for $74.99 - the lowest price we've seen all year. The two-quart air fryer has over 15,000 positive reviews on Amazon and features a compact design that is perfect for people working in a small space. Arrives before Christmas

Keurig K-Classic Single-serve Coffee Maker: was $149.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a larger coffee maker, Amazon also has the best-selling Keurig K-Classic on sale for a record-low price of $79.99. You're getting a large 48-ounce water reservoir and the ability to make multiple K-cup pod brew sizes. Arrives before Christmas

Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee machine: was $199 now $139.30 at Amazon

For a pod coffee machine, we highly recommend the VertuoPlus from Nespresso. It's one of the best coffee makers you can buy, and this specific model includes a handy milk frother so you can enjoy a cup of premium, creamy coffee without leaving your home. Today's holiday sale brings the price down to $139.30. Arrives before Christmas

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $79.95 at Amazon

The Beats Studio Buds are the best Beats earbuds you can buy, and Amazon has the earbuds down to $79.95 - the lowest price we've ever seen. You're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and decent audio performance. Arrives before Christmas

Bose SoundLink Flex: was $149 now $119 at Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Flex was already a great value Bluetooth speaker when we first tested it. With 12 hours of battery life, a rugged yet light build, and a big room-filling sound. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to $119 - the same record-low price we saw during Black Friday. Arrives before Christmas

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are a holiday best-seller, and Amazon's last-minute deals have the earbuds on sale for $199.99 - $10 more than the lowest-ever price. You're still getting all the same features as the previous Lightning version but with boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port. Arrives before Christmas

Shark ION Robot Vacuum: was $249 now $214.42 at Amazon

This is probably the best price you'll find for a top-rated robot vacuum, marked down to $214.42. The Shark ION robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors and works with the compatible Shark app, so you can schedule your cleanings from your phone. Arrives before Christmas

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $329 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 9 was only released in October, but Amazon has the smartwatch on sale for a new record-low price of $329. The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display. Arrives before Christmas

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (WiFi + Cellular): was $599 now $499 at Amazon

Get the 2022 iPad on sale for a new record-low price of $499. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet has a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life. It's a fantastic tablet at a great price, especially with today's $100 discount.

Arrives before Christmas

PS5 Slim + Marvel's Spider-Man 2: $499 at Amazon

Amazon currently has stock for the PS5 Slim, and it's a brilliant bundle to boot, packing in a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and the new detachable disc drive, giving you the option of playing physical games for $499. Arrives before Christmas

