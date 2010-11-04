Ilium Software eWallet 7.1.1

Ilium eWallet is a simple database with a difference. It hides your data using the 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard approved by the US National Security Agency for documents classified Top Secret: as good as you're going to get this side of GCHQ, in other words.

It's marketed as a way to safely store bank details, passwords and so on, and comes with pre-designed record layouts for about 30 kinds of data.

You can rename fields, and there are spare fields in each layout too. However, you can't rename the actual layouts. Though you can edit field names and data types on a record-byrecord basis, you can't make changes across the whole layout, so such edits are only practical on a small scale.

Records are usefully grouped into user-created categories within each database, and you can search the contents of all records. You can also synchronise databases on Mac, iPhone, iPod touch and iPad.

The useful AutoPass feature in the Windows version, which lets you launch websites with username and password filled in, hasn't made it to the Mac. And there's no way to import data from other databases.

Still, what you're really paying for here is the encryption capability. If you need that, and the volume of data concerned isn't huge, eWallet is a straightforward way to get spook-level security.

