Knomo Serra review

The perfect bag at the perfect size. Only the price is anything other than perfect

Laptop bags, as a rule, are staunchly practical things, with all the aesthetic appeal of Windows 3.1.

One of the reasons we love Knomo's bags, therefore, is that they're utterly beautiful without compromising on practicality.

Our other good reason for loving the company is that it's one of very few in the world that make laptop bags for women as well as men.

Chic case

We picked the Serra trolley case from Knomo's Autumn/Winter collection, and we think it's the perfect bag for a professional woman. It can take a 15.4-inch MacBook Pro and protects it from knocks; a series of padded cells along the bottom of the laptop sleeve provide extra defence if the case is dumped hard on the floor.

The quilted black exterior is both smart and chic, and the raspberry-pink lining inside looks lovely. It's not just the look of the thing that impresses, however.

The retractable handle – which completely disappears into a reinforced, zippable section at the rear of the case – is very solidly built, with superb leather detailing on the handle and a chunky button you have to press to make it collapse.

Highly usable

Throughout, high style mixes with a scrupulous attention to real-world usage. The space to either side of the retractable handle, for example – usually wasted in such bags – is used to provide two waterproof, protected pockets, perfect for a wet mini umbrella or dirty shoes.

There are pockets and pouches galore, all in intelligent places, and the whole thing weighs only 2.7kg – that's only just heavier than a MacBook Pro.

The retractable handle may prove a little short for very tall folks, but the detailing is superb – a little strap holds the two leather handles together at the top of the case, for example.

Plenty of space

The size is ideal too; it's not too bulky, but there's easily space to hold a change of clothes for an overnight business trip.

It's technically 40mm too deep for Easyjet's hand baggage restrictions, but you could probably get away with it because it's smaller in other dimensions.

It's a lot of money, but it's worth treating yourself to.