Lo & Sons Rowledge review

If you have both the funds and discerning taste, the Lo & Sons Rowledge is a perfect marriage of a backpack that can handle anything you throw at it and manage to look elegant while doing it. Other than pricing, its only real downside is that those outside the US can't easily get their hands on it.

Lo & Sons Rowledge: One minute review

The Lo & Sons Rowledge bag is one of our favorite every day bags. It’s one of the most stylish and chic backpacks we’ve ever laid eyes on, both in its simple yet elegant exterior and the interior which is lined with jacquard in a beautiful hummingbird print.

It’s an incredibly practical bag as well, as the exterior is full of storage pockets and made of a wicking material that resists even the worst of storms, while the interior is cushioned to protect your precious laptops and other devices.

There are two mesh pockets on the inside, which can be used for holding water bottles or an umbrella and there’s also a dedicated back sleeve that can hold a smaller laptop or device. The main pocket can hold about two other laptops up to 15-inches, though it can be a tight squeeze. This bag, unlike the Lo & Sons O.G. 2 overnight travel bag, is meant for a smaller workload though it still fits in a solid amount of things.

There are two versions: a small size that’s $465 and a large size priced at $485. It’s an expensive bag indeed and the price only increases if you’re in any region outside the US and are forced to import one.

Its performance fully reflects the high standards of quality and pricing that the Lo & Sons brand name is known for. Not only is this bag gorgeous but it’s capable of taking a substantial beating without showing any signs of wear and tear. The exterior shows no signs of scratching or fraying at the seams, while the interior stays completely pristine and rip-free even when consistently stuffed full day after day.

Simply put, if you're looking for one of the best backpacks around and you're willing to spend the money to get it, the Lo & Sons Rowledge should definitely be on your shortlist.

Lo & Sons Rowledge: Price and availability

It's very expensive

Not available outside the US

The Lo & Sons Rowledge comes in two sizes, small and large, with the former costing $465 (around £400 / AU$720) and the latter priced at $485 (around £420 / AU$750).

The pricing reflects the high-quality and long-lasting build of the bag, though it would be difficult for many people to afford it. Not to mention that the brand is only available in the US, meaning that those in other regions would need to find a way to import it and incur additional costs.

Despite that, the Lo & Sons Rowledge is an excellent bag that’s more than worth the price if you can afford it. And honestly, it makes for a great investment, as it outlasts any cheap bags by a wide margin, meaning that you won’t have to repurchase a new bag every few months or even years.

Value: 4.5 / 5

Lo & Sons Rowledge: Design and features

Tons of pockets

Weatherproofed exterior

Cushioned jacquard-lined interior

Lo & Sons Rowledge Key Specs Here are the specs for the Lo & Sons Rowledge we received for review: Key Features: Both briefcase and backpack wear, dedicated laptop sleeve, water-resistant nylon, leather handles and trim, interior jacquard lining

Dimensions: Small- 6" x 10.75" x 16", Large - 6.75" x 11.5" x 16.5" (L x W x H)

Weight: Small - 2.9lbs, Large - 3.2lbs

This is an impeccably designed backpack, with a simple yet refined look and the zippers acting as accents to enhance the sleek black material. It reflects the premium brand name without being too garish, including the lovely hummingbird-printed lavender jacquard material on the inside. Normally a backpack summons images of something more rustic and sporty, but the Lo & Sons Rowledge is sophisticated enough to be in any office environment.

And sophistication isn’t the only aspect of its design either, as everything about it is meant for more practical use. For instance, the outer material is made of weatherproof nylon and the zippers are made to prevent leakage into the back itself even when it's open. The internal jacquard material is cushioned to protect laptops and other vulnerable devices from harm.

Not to mention the number of pockets this backpack has, with two adjustable outside ones on either side, two mesh pockets on the inside, a front pocket, a back outside pocket, a small pocket at the top, a dedicated section in the back for smaller laptops, and space for larger laptops as well as other items. While it’s smaller and can’t fit very large gaming laptops like the O.G. 2 overnight bag can, it still fits in a solid amount for being an everyday bag.

Design: 5 / 5

Lo & Sons Rowledge: Performance

Protects any devices inside it from harm

Remains in pristine condition even after a beating

We put the Lo & Sons Rowledge through its paces to see how much punishment it could take through daily use and the answer is: a lot. The exterior is made of weatherproof material, so the heaviest rain storms won’t easily penetrate it, leaving the inside completely dry and safe from harm. This includes all the extra pockets that can be fully zipped up, and even the partially open outside side pockets provide a surprising amount of protection. And even through months of hard use, the material looks just as pristine as the first day we received it.

The inside is cushioned well and slamming the bag down on a table or hard floor protects any laptops stored inside. The dedicated inside back slot is ideal for smaller laptops and keeps it protected from other items in the main pocket that might spill over. Even after months of overstuffing the bag with devices and other items, there’s been no signs of ripping or tearing.

There are two ways to hold the bag, either as a briefcase with short handles or as a backpack with shoulder straps. Either method works great as the handle material is made of leather and therefore quite durable. And the long straps are extremely durable as well, able to take plenty of punishment without ripping like most cheaper bag straps would after a few months.

Performance: 5 / 5

Should you buy a Lo & Sons Rowledge?

Buy it if...

You need a high-quality travel bag This laptop backpack is meant to take a beating for sure, with a weatherproof exterior and a cushioned interior that protects all your devices.

You want a simple yet luxurious name-brand bag This is a gorgeous and sophisticated bag that is sure to turn heads, whether at the office or traveling during your daily commute.

You need a backpack to carry multiple laptops While it doesn't fit as much as the O.G. 2 overnight bag, this backpack can still fit several laptops up to 15-inches.

Don't buy if...

You're not located in the US Lo & Sons backpacks are only available in the US, so you'll have to import it if you're in another region.

You're on a strict budget You'll be paying for this premium laptop backpack, as its pricetag reflects the high-quality of its build.

Lo & Sons O.G. 2: Report Card

Value Despite the high price tag, this bag is so surable and chic that it will last you a very long time, making it a great investment. 4.5 / 5 Design From the material to the elegant hardware and jacquard interior, everything about this bag is gorgeous. 5 / 5 Performance Even after stuffing this backpack full of laptops and other tech for months, it looks as good as the day we got it and the weatherproofing is superb. 5 / 5 Total (Average) While expensive, the Rowledge is still one of the finest backpacks that we have ever tested and will look not just appropriate but chic no matter where you are. 4.84 / 5

First reviewed November 2022

How We Test

We pride ourselves on our independence and our rigorous review-testing process, offering up long-term attention to the products we review and making sure our reviews are updated and maintained - regardless of when a device was released, if you can still buy it, it's on our radar.

