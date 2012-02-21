X-Rite i1 Display Pro review

Calibrating your monitor ensures that it displays colours and tones exactly as they should be, and many devices to suit all budgets exist for the task. The X-Rite i1 Display Pro is one of the latest additions to the X-rite stable, and it's billed as the world's first spectrally calibrated colourimeter.

Compatible with Wide-Gamut LCDs and even projectors, it promises fast calibration together with advanced control over white point, luminance and gamma, and even measures ambient light to take into account the user's surroundings.

The colourimeter has a counter weight attached to its cable, and comes complete with the i1 Profile Software package and a quick-start guide.

The software may be operated in basic and more advanced modes, but even in the basic mode it's clear that the Display Pro is aimed at a more intermediate user - the basic mode's wizard isn't quite as explanatory or easy on the eye as those on cheaper devices, and the training video is limited in terms of what it explains.

A Help column does explain the purpose of different functions, though, and those following the printed quick-start guide shouldn't encounter too many issues.

Once you've decided on your settings, the calibration process is simple and fast. It takes around 30 seconds for the display's luminance to be adjusted, before the various targets are measured by the colourimeter. Once complete, the software prompts you to replace the diffuser over the optic before taking an ambient light measurement, after which point the profile may be saved.

Depending on your settings, you can even measure flare from the display and enable the software to compensate for this. If you don't, the entire process only takes around three minutes, which is impressive.

Verdict

The results themselves appear accurate, and a side-by-side comparison with a similar calibration device shows both to produce a very similar profile.

Thanks to its speed and comprehensive control over more advanced settings, the X-Rite i1 Display Pro is an ideal solution for those photography and design and creative professionals who need to quickly calibrate their computer displays with little fuss, although the similar Colormunki Display is perhaps the better option for the less experienced user.