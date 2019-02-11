BenQ GV1 review

The BenQ GV1 is held back by its current lack of an app store and limited physical connectivity options. Not to mention certain restrictions with wireless streaming make it a bit awkward to use when paired with a smartphone, which ultimately defeats the purpose of using the GV1.

Portable projectors are great for scenarios where you don’t need a full-blown, complicated projection system. Whether you’re just looking to entertain the kids before bedtime, or watch your favorite football matches during an evening BBQ in the garden. You simply plug in, power it up, and away you go – simple as that.

That’s pretty much what the BenQ GV1 promises to do – just connect your smartphone or laptop to it via cable or wirelessly, and you should be able to enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows. In reality however, it’s not as easy as it sounds, making the GV1 a somewhat questionable purchase.

BenQ GV1 Price & Availability

The BenQ GV1 is available now, and is priced at $394 (AED 1,450, £300, AUD$553).

At that price point there are a couple of similar models to consider - the ASUS ZenBeam E1 for example comes in at around $269, and while it doesn't have wireless streaming, it's faster (and less of a hassle) to just plug straight into it with a good old-fashioned cable.

Design & Features

The GV1 looks pretty much like a portable speaker, and that’s totally intentional. The speaker grille elegantly meets the top projection part, separated by a bright yellow band. The actual projector can tilt upwards up to 15 degrees, and the entire unit can also fit onto a standard camera tripod mount.

On the top you’ve got four buttons – two for adjusting volume, and one button to turn the unit on. There’s also a button that toggles the GV1 between being a projector and just a Bluetooth speaker. There’s also a manual focus ring to the side, and the GV1’s auto Keystone ensures that you always have a well-aligned image.

At the back are two ports, one for a power adapter and a USB-C port for connecting a device such as a compatible smartphone or laptop (BenQ includes a USB-C to USB-C cable with the projector). You can also connect a USB-C card reader to read content such as photos or videos off a memory card or USB drive.

In hindsight however, it would have been much better for the GV1 to include a standard USB-A port anyway, or at least some kind of dongle to make things easier. Also, just because your device has a USB-C port doesn’t mean you can immediately connect it for projection – it needs to support DisplayPort 1.1 at least in order for the GV1 to detect it.

The other problem with having a USB-C port and not an HDMI or mini-HDMI port is that it restricts connectivity with devices that don’t have a USB-C port, such as older laptops or gaming consoles. Thinking of getting an HDMI to USB-C adapter to solve this? Think again – they won’t work with the GV1 due to current technical limitations of existing adapters so you’re well and truly stuck if you thought you could use this for a spot of gaming.

From a technical side of things, the GV1 has a maximum brightness of 200 lumens when plugged into a power source, and only 60 lumens when running on battery. Its native resolution is 480p, but is capable of resolutions from 640x480 all the way to 1920x1080. The GV1 runs a modified version of Android, but surprisingly lacks any sort of app market. BenQ have said that an app store is due to be rolled out, but only later this year.

Bundled with the GV1 is a slim remote for navigating through the OS as well as changing various settings. Because there are no other buttons on the GV1 itself, you must always bring this remote with you, simply because when you plug in a video source into the USB-C port, it won’t automatically change to it. Instead, you have to always press the ‘Ok’ button on the remote control, which would have been so much easier if these buttons were on the device itself. The fact that the remote doesn’t light up either makes it a bit of a hassle to deal with when there’s poor light around.

Connectivity & Performance

Setting up the GV1 is actually quite easy – just power it on, set up the WiFi, and you’ll almost instantly be able to stream to it via Apple AirPlay. If you’re on Android, you’ll be able to use Google Cast to do the same, and there’s no fiddling about on the projector to switch between either streaming method, which is a relief. As mentioned before, you can also directly plug a device into the GV1 using the supplied USB-C cable. We connected a Huawei P20 Pro smartphone to it and it instantly mirrored the phone’s screen.

Where things tend to go downhill is when you’re trying to stream things wirelessly, specifically content from Netflix or iTunes on iOS. Neither will show up on the projector, simply because the GV1 doesn’t support it due to certain iOS restrictions. YouTube of course works flawlessly, but who’s connecting a projector just to watch YouTube clips? We tried connecting a USB-C to Lightning cable in the hopes that it would fix our iOS problems, but our connected iPhone just started charging via the GV1, rather than outputting a display.

Streaming via Android was another mixed bag – out of six Android phones we tried, only one of them managed to see the GV1 and connect to it, despite repeated factory resets of the device. Thankfully, streaming Netflix wirelessly worked without any of the issues we experienced on iOS, though we did notice an occasional frame drop before the connection quickly picked up again. Of course, if your Android phone supports DisplayPort 1.1 you can just plug it straight into the GV1 and have zero problems whatsoever as long as your phone's screen is on.

Things are slightly better when you connect a Macbook via AirPlay, which recognizes the GV1 and mirrors your screen to whatever you’re watching, so screening iTunes, Netflix, and presentations are all flawless. However this sort of defeats the purpose of the GV1 – it’s a portable projector, and the only thing more portable than it is a smartphone. So ideally you’d like to just stream things directly off your phone rather than having to carry around a laptop as well, so this is a major sticking point for the GV1. You can also use Chrome on a Windows machine to broadcast a browser tab or your desktop directly to the GV1, which is handy.

The actual projection quality will obviously vary depending on whether or not the GV1 is plugged into a power source. If you can stretch a power cable to your backyard, you can enjoy a decent backyard cinema experience. Lose the power source, and brightness drops considerably to maintain battery life. You can adjust picture settings to get the best image quality, but this is again only available when there’s a power source plugged in.

For the best projection you’ll want to adjust the GV1 to a 60” screen from a few feet away. You can technically go as large as 100”, but you’d have to use it in a very darkened room to maintain some semblance of image quality.

The 5W sound chamber does a decent job of amplifying audio in a small room, though things get a bit murky when you’re outdoors as it isn’t powerful enough for dialog to be heard clearly if you’re sitting further away from the unit. The 3-hour battery life on the GV1 holds fast, as we were able to get about 2 hours and 43 minutes of screen time out of it before it needed to be plugged in.

If you’re in a scenario where you don’t have access to WiFi, the GV1 can broadcast its own hotspot for you to connect to in order to enable wireless streaming. However this obviously will disable Internet on your smartphone, so you can only stream content that’s already on your phone – again keeping in mind the streaming issues with iOS.

Final verdict

The BenQ GV1 is a stylish and portable projector, but has some serious hurdles to overcome. The lack of an app store can be overlooked, but the issues around iOS streaming are just too hard to ignore, especially since the lack of an HDMI port severely limits physical connectivity. The reliance on the remote control is also disappointing, as it would have truly been a portable projector if it included controls on the projector itself.

While it may be stylish, the BenQ GV1 is hard to recommend unless you’re an Android user. Otherwise you’ll just end up watching things on your phone like everyone else.