Vogel's THIN345 review

There's little point in wall-mounting an ultra-thin flatscreen TV if the bracket is so bulky it makes the set stand out from the wall; hence the demand for thin and flat wallmounts.

Netherlands-based company, Vogel's, is a big name in furniture and supports for all kinds of LCD and plasma TVs, projectors and AV equipment, so it's no surprise that the company has turned its engineering skills to this application.

The THIN345 Articulating Wall Bracket ticks most of the boxes; it's suitable for a screen sized from 32-52ins, of up to 40mm thick and weighing up to 25kg. And the bracket itself is only 35mm deep, so once your TV is mounted you can hardly get your fingers between it and the wall.

Plus, for ultimate convenience, the bracket is articulated, so you can swing the TV out from the wall up to 63cm, turn it to 90˚ left or right, and tilt it through +/-20˚.

If you have basic DIY skills, fixing is straightforward, and the mounting holes for attaching the TV are arranged in standard configurations from 100 x 100 to 600x400mm. The bracket is virtually invisible once fitted.

The Cable Inlay System hides cables, and fits with Vogel's' extended cable cover system.

Sturdily engineered, the mount means that positioning the TV becomes something you can do easily and with confidence.

Other than a drilling template there are no tools provided, so you'll need a drill, screwdrivers, spirit level and confidence to get the job done.

The instructions are very diagrammatic, so it might take a bit of head-scratching to work out what all the arrows and symbols mean.

It's not cheap, although it does have a lifetime guarantee.

