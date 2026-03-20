Save $270 on the Dell Tower Plus: The best business computer we've tested is now $850

My top-rated business computer has got a big discount, with the Dell Tower Plus (EBT2250) now $850 (was $1120) at Dell.

This tower PC impressed the team during review - and not just because it comes in a very tasteful shade of platinum suitable for offices and home offices. This model sports an Intel Core Ultra 5 225 chip, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and 512GB SSD.

But the reason I champion this particular model is how versatile it is, with a massive range of configurations to suit every professional workflow - from day-to-day productivity tasks to complex, high-end workloads. During testing, we noted that "you can customize it to be a barebones office computer or a gaming powerhouse and it will excel at both."

Today's best Dell desktop PC deal

Save $270 Dell Tower Plus EBT2250: was $1,119.99 now $849.99 at Dell The Tower Plus EBT2250 is an ideal office upgrade with plenty of scope for upgrading - making it a must-see for IT managers or small business owners scaling up. This Windows 11 model features a Core Ultra 5 225 CPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD. Dell also offers numerous configurations. Read more Read less ▼

The Dell Tower Plus EBT2250 is one of those all-rounder machines well-suited for businesses big and small. A jack of all trades and a rare master of all, too - depending on the configuration you choose.

During our review, we specifically highlighted: "Not only can you upgrade the RAM to hold up to two 32GB sticks of RAM, but there are two M.2 SSD slots along with two regular hard drive slots, as well as three PCIe slots for later additions or upgrades in the graphics card department."

We also found the "basic build is great for anyone who wants a working desktop that they want to upgrade at a later time or just want something cost effective to get them online and doing regular productivity work."

That gives it huge flexibility at a great price - and one of the mains reasons why it's my go-to recommendation for professionals.

In fact, our only 'issue' - such as it was - is that outside of that platinum shell, the design isn't especially noteworthy. It's got a clean, minimalist, office-ready appearance.

And when it comes to the best business computers, I don't see that as a downside at all. To my mind, it fits rather elegantly into the professional workspace.

Even as the base configuration, it's a steal at this price, being easily upgradeable in the future if you want to push the machine harder during more graphically intensive tasks like video editing, 3D rendering, or running complicated datasets.