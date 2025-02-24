The iPhone 17 might miss out on Apple’s latest new feature – but it’s not one you’d expect

A new report suggests the iPhone 17 will not get Apple's new C1 modem

The iPhone 17 Air is, however, tipped to get the new chip

Apple may opt for a MediaTek modem for the four main iPhone 17 models

With each new generation of iPhone, we expect to see Apple fit its high-end flagship phones with its latest and greatest features – for example, we’re expecting the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to come equipped with updated video capabilities, a refreshed design, and a faster processor, as well as the most cutting-edge components within the phone itself.

However, a new rumor suggests that Apple will be skipping its latest self-designed internal component when it comes to the iPhone 17 family – if this rumor holds true, Apple’s next handsets won’t be getting its new C1 cellular modem.

This comes from a report from publication The Information (via PhoneArena) that suggests the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Plus, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will use a MediaTek 5G chip for Wi-Fi, cellular connectivity, and Bluetooth, rather than the Qualcomm modem found in the iPhone 16 lineup.

The C1 modem was only recently revealed when Apple debuted the iPhone 16e, the first Apple device to sport Apple's new modem.

Apple debuted the new C1 modem in the recently-released iPhone 16e (Image credit: Future)

Interestingly, the report also suggests that the iPhone 17 Air will get the C1 chip, and that this inclusion will play a substantial role in allowing the iPhone 17 Air to be so much thinner than its full-sized siblings.

Apple has been seeking ways to reduce its reliance on external component manufacturers for the past few years, most prominently by developing its own chips and chipsets.

If Apple has a rival in the mobile chip space, it would surely be Qualcomm, which equips many of the best Android phones with its Snapdragon series chipsets. Its current flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, beat Apple’s own A18 Pro chipset in benchmarks when we first got to grips with it last year.

From this perspective, it makes sense that Apple would want to stop giving Qualcomm its business – though Apple is no stranger to buying components from rival firms, equipping the iPhone lineup with panels and numerous parts made by Samsung.

In any case, most users won’t notice much of a difference between one modem or the other – but limiting a major new hardware feature to a mid-range phone and an ultra-thin spinoff would be strange behavior from Apple. Plus, As 9to5Mac notes, the C1 chipset might not stick around for long – we’ve heard that Apple eventually plans to merge the function of the C1 with its main A series chipsets to create an integrated platform.

In any case, we don’t expect to hear official information about the iPhone 17 family until much later this year. Until then, the above is mostly based on rumors – be sure to check out our list of the best iPhones for a refresher on the top Apple handsets that are currently available.