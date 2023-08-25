Limited time only: Get a free iPhone 14 and iPad at Verizon with no trade needed

Always wanted an iPhone 14 but don't have a decent device to trade in? Good news - Verizon has just posted its best-ever deal on the device, which is now available for free with a new line on an unlimited data plan.

This is the first time the carrier has offered the device for free without the need for a pesky trade-in, so it's definitely worth checking out - even with the upcoming iPhone 15 preorders likely to land next month. Sometimes that trade-in criteria can be tough to navigate with the best Verizon deals so today's promotion is a fantastically approachable deal - even though you will still need that new line on an unlimited plan.

Adding to the value of the core device deal at Verizon today are some great bonus freebies. If you'd like, you can bundle in an Apple Watch for $5 per month and get a free iPad as part of a special back-to-school promotion. These are superb bonuses, especially the iPad, but bear in mind you'll still need to pay for those device lines separately.

Get an iPhone 14 and iPad for free at Verizon

Apple iPhone 14: free with an unlimited data plan, plus a free iPad at Verizon

How good is this iPhone 14 deal really?

The first time the iPhone 14 has been offered for "free" without a trade

We've seen the iPhone 14 Plus available under the same terms before

Still need that pricey unlimited plan

This is definitely the best iPhone 14 deal that Verizon has offered since the device was originally launched back in 2022. Note, however, that all the usual caveats that you have with big carrier cell phone deals also apply to this promotion - most notably that you'll need a premium unlimited data plan to be eligible.

It's also worth noting that we've seen Verizon offer the iPhone 14 Plus for free under the same terms before, which is technically a higher-value device than the standard iPhone 14 (just not as popular). If you're a fan of a phone with a bigger screen, then it could be worth waiting it out until Verizon re-posts a similar promotion on the 14 Plus model.