Early iPhone 16 leak hints at larger screens for the Pro and Pro Max models

The launch of the iPhone 15 not only means we have some shiny new smartphones to look at – see our iPhone 15 review for details – it also means the iPhone 16 rumors and leaks can start up in earnest.

On the topic of the 2024 iPhone range, the usually reliable MacRumors has obtained some information about the weights and dimensions of the iPhone 16, the iPhone 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The headline news would seem to be that the more expensive Pro models are getting a bump in terms of screen size: the iPhone 16 Pro display will apparently measure 6.3 inches corner to corner, compared with 6.1 inches for the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max display is tipped to measure 6.9 inches, up from 6.7 inches on this year's model.

Next year's Pro and Pro Max are going to be a little wider, taller, and heavier as a result, according to the information obtained by MacRumors. Meanwhile, Apple is expected to stick with the same Grade 5 Titanium material used in the 2023 Pro and Pro Max.

More models

When it comes to the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus, it sounds as though there won't be too much change in terms of dimensions. The phones will be ever so slightly heavier than their predecessors though, by two grams in each case.

MacRumors also suggests that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are in line for a redesigned camera bump, with a vertical alignment for the lenses reminiscent of the design we saw back with the iPhone 12.

The same report mentions a potential new Capture button on all models of the iPhone 16, which is something that has been mentioned before. Other iPhone 16 rumors have pointed towards a very decent set of camera upgrades as well.

It's not the first time that we've heard about super-sized versions of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, but MacRumors is keen to emphasize that this information is "remarkably early" in the development of the phones, and that the designs are "far from being finalized" – so bear that in mind.