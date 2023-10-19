Don’t spend big on iPhone 15 storage – get this cheap USB-C drive instead

iPhones have never been cheap, but the real expense comes when you opt for a model with larger-than-baseline storage. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, for instance, starts at $1,199 / £1,199, but that figure rises to an almighty $1,599.99 / £1,599 if you go for a model with 1TB of internal real estate.

But what if you need that much storage, but don’t want it to cost you the price of, say, one of the best OLED TVs? Well, as you’ll likely have heard, every iPhone 15 comes equipped with a USB-C port. But you may not know that Apple’s new iPhones also allow you to record videos directly onto an external storage source (unless you're recording in 4K ProRes, in which case you'll only be able to do so with Apple's new Pro iPhones).

In other words, you don’t need to spend big on internal iPhone storage if you’re happy to pull out a USB-C drive every once in a while. And luckily, Western Digital has a new, iPhone 15-compatible drive that costs 100 times less than a 1TB iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB-C is essentially a refreshed version of the best-selling USB-C drive Western Digital has offered for years, but this time it’s compatible with Apple’s new best iPhones, and has been upgraded to offer data transfer speeds of up to 400MB/s.

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB-C has a dual-purpose swivel design (Image credit: Western Digital)

It comes in five storage variations (64GB, 128GB, 256 GB, 512GB, 1TB), three new colours (Absinthe Green, Lavender and Navagio Bay), and is compatible with all USB-C devices, including MacBooks, Chromebooks, Android phones and USB-C-equipped iPads like the iPad Pro 12.9 (2022). It also starts at just $14.99 / £11.99.

USB-C drives allow you to store and transfer data seamlessly across different devices, so SanDisk’s latest Ultra Dual Drive essentially offers affordable iPhone 15 storage on the go. Of course, these souped-up memory sticks can’t compete with cold, hard internal storage for convenience, but if you don’t mind occasionally moving data between your iPhone and laptop, then $14.99 / £11.99 seems like a small price to pay.