Android defectors are flocking to Apple, but not thanks to the iPhone 15

The terrifying ferocity of the Android vs iPhone debate means you'd be forgiven for thinking that no one ever switches sides. But according to a new report, that's far from the case – in fact, a surprisingly high percentage of new iPhone owners last month were people who have defected from Android.

According to new data from CIRP (Consumer Intelligence Research Partners), in June 2024, a massive 17% of iPhone buyers in the US came from Android. As the report states, that was "the highest level of switching from Android to iOS among iPhone buyers" in the "last several quarters."

While that might sound like a flag-waving moment for Apple fans, it may not be quite as positive for the iPhone as it sounds. As CIRP notes, this high percentage of Android switchers is a reflection of the difficulty that Apple is having in convincing existing iPhone owners to upgrade.

A separate report this month found that the iPhone 15 series isn't selling as well as the previous new iPhone series. In the second quarter of 2024, the iPhone 15 models were only 67% of total iPhone sales (compared to 79% for the iPhone 14 series in the equivalent quarter of 2023).

This CIRP chart shows the percentage of iPhone buyers that came from Android in the June quarter over the past few years, with June 2024 hitting a high of 17%. (Image credit: CIRP)

That's also a reflection of which models Android defectors are choosing. Rather than the iPhone 15, Android switchers have mostly been choosing the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, followed by the iPhone 13 and iPhone SE.

This isn't too surprising when you look at the reasons why Android fans are moving to iPhones—in the survey, 53% said it was due to 'prior phone problems,' while 15% said it was down cost (in other words, they could spend less on a new iPhone than they expected or less than for a comparable Android phone).

It seems that older iPhones are hitting the sweet spot for many Android switchers and iPhone upgraders, even though the iPhone Pro Max is now the world's most popular smartphone...

What's wrong with the iPhone 15?

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple tried hard to boost the appeal of the base iPhone 15 last year – as our iPhone 15 review notes, "for the first time in a while, Apple's most affordable new iPhone doesn't feel miles away from the flagship."

However, for buyers, it also seemingly doesn't feel far enough away from the iPhone 14 to justify the cost. Last month, 15% of new iPhones sold were iPhone 14 models, with the newer iPhone 15 only just ahead by 19% (and the 15 Plus down by a measly 8%). The iPhone 15 Pro Max was the most popular single model in 22% of iPhone sales, but it still sold less than the iPhone 14 and 13 series' combined (28% of the pie).

The announcement of Apple Intelligence in June might leave the iPhone 15 series even further in the cold. Apple's AI features are only compatible with the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max – so if you don't care about AI, you may as well get an iPhone 14 model or older, as many Android defectors are doing. But if you do want a future-proofed Apple phone, you should probably wait for the iPhone 16 at this stage.

It's clear that AI and Apple Intelligence are now the key upgrade features for Apple and Samsung. But with few tangible AI benefits today, the current flagship phones are in a tough spot – and many are instead choosing the value of previous flagships, which arrived before smartphone tech hit its current plateau.

As the CIRP report notes, "these older phones cost less and have less advanced features, and they turn out to be especially interesting for former Android owners." But that's also a sign of the relatively weak appeal of the iPhone 15, as "the consistency and urgency of those upgrading iPhone owners is at an apparent low point."