With the way so many new phones are just iterative upgrades these days, you don't always need to buy the latest device to get a powerful and capable handset. And if you go for an older phone, you can often bag a bargain. That's why I'm calling out this Google Pixel 10 at EE for £529 (was £899).

You need to log in to an EE account to see this substantial £370 saving, but it's worth setting one up as this is a record-low price for the Pixel 10. Plus, this offer is for the 256GB storage model. That's double what you find in the basic 128GB version — and all for only £30 more.

Better still, to really round out the offer, is the option to add a pair of Pixel Buds 2a to your order for just £1. These are fairly basic earbuds, but are usually priced at around £80, so it's hard to complain when you can get them for so cheap.

Overall, it's a fantastic price for a solid Android smartphone that offers speedy performance thanks to the Tensor G5 chip, excellent cameras, and useful magnetic charging. As far as budget buys go, this is going to be hard to beat as we head into Black Friday.

Today's best Google Pixel deal

Google Pixel 10: was $899 now $529 at EE Tech & Gaming The Google Pixel 11 may now be available, but this is a fantastic record-low price for the capable and well-performing previous-generation model. The deal is even sweeter when you consider that you get 256GB of storage included, plus there's the option to add a pair of Pixel Buds 2a for just £1. With a speedy Tensor G5 chip, incredible cameras, handy magnetic charging options and a suite of genuinely useful AI features, you'll be hard-pressed to get a better phone for the money if you're on a tighter budget.

We awarded this device a respectable four stars when we originally tested it for our Google Pixel 10 review.

At the time, we rated it as one of the best Pixel devices yet — and it still stands up today, despite being a previous-generation model. As well as a bright and vibrant display, you get excellent all-around performance thanks to a powerful Tensor G5 chip, some of the best cameras on a smartphone, and useful modern charging features.

The fact that this deal is for the 256GB model is a huge bonus as well, as you'd usually need to pay a premium for that extra storage space — and it isn't usually good value for money. Considering the 128GB model is down to £499 right now, it's much easier to justify getting double the room for apps, photos, videos, and more for only £30.

EE has said this offer will be available until stocks last. I think if you're shopping for a bargain Android phone this Black Friday, this offer will likely be one of the best we see this whole sales period if getting the most for your money is what matters to you.