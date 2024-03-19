Google Chrome's Password Manager Options could unlock enhanced security and customization for Android users

Android users may no longer need to rely on Google’s built-in password manager when using the Chrome browser, as it looks set to gain access to third-party password managers.



Somewhat reliable leaker Leopeva64 posted on X that the Autofill Options on Chrome for Android have what appears to be an experimental option to select non-Google password managers rather than rely on the default Google Password Manager and Chrome Autofill options.

4 months ago I showed a new section in Chrome for Android that lets you use other providers to autofill passwords, this feature now works and if you choose the "Use other providers" option, Chrome no longer shows you suggestions from its password manager:https://t.co/Uvgqr181vs pic.twitter.com/leDXe2LhnxMarch 18, 2024 See more

This potential update could give users more control over their passwords, payment methods, address information, and other sensitive data by allowing them to pick from the best password managers on the market and use whichever suits them best rather than being locked into Google.

The new settings, spotted in Chrome, Chrome Beta, and Canary, are not officially released and are currently accessible only through hidden flags that, according to Android Police, can be enabled.

Due to its unofficial release, it isn’t surprising that this new feature isn’t fully functional. At present, with a third-party password manager enabled it can suggest passwords but doesn’t appear to be able to suggest saved user names. This issue is in a video included in the Leopeva64 post and is consistent with reporting from Android Authority . This will likely be resolved if the feature is officially rolled out in the future; however, it’s not known when this could happen.

Not just for the paranoid

This password manager feature allows further customization of your Android devices, which is always welcome. However, it could also allow users to use their workplace's preferred password manager.



Remembering multiple logins and passwords spread across devices and apps is difficult and becoming more complex; increasing security requirements like longer character limits, special character use, using number and capitalized characters, and not repeating passwords. Rather than trying to remember and getting locked out1 with subsequent incorrect entries, many would prefer to keep their credentials all in one place; that way you’ll only need to remember your password manager details.



If the Autofill Options feature is further developed and deployed, it could give users the option of using the same manager across multiple devices instead of having to stick with Google when using Chrome. This could be a good way to keep your passwords separate from other saved data and provide an added layer of security given that data breaches can happen to even companies like Google

You may also like