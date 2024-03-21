The next Android 15 developer preview just landed – and it hints at 4 major new features

We're another step along the path to Android 15 being released, with Google pushing out the second developer preview of the mobile operating system – and even at this early stage, there are some notable features to be aware of.

As per Google's blog post, "Android 15 continues our work to build a platform that helps improve your productivity while giving you new capabilities", and here those capabilities cover connectivity, foldable phone support, better security, and more besides.

First up, Google has improved support for satellite communications, with new on-screen elements to "ensure a consistent user experience" when connected to a satellite. Satellite messaging (similar to what the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 offer) is technically supported in Android 14, but Android phone makers haven't made use of it yet.

That the feature is continuing to be improved in this Android 15 developer preview suggests 2024 might finally be the year we see it actually launch in a real phone – perhaps the Google Pixel 9 coming later this year, and maybe existing Pixel phones, too.

This new developer preview also lets apps know when a screen recorder is active – which should make it harder for your Android activities to be monitored without your knowledge or permission, for some extra peace of mind.

More improvements

The Pixel 8 will be in line for an Android 15 update (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Also added in the new developer preview is a new way for developers to get their apps up on second screens – the small cover screens on phones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. That should make those displays more useful, and enable them to feature a wider variety of apps when the cover screen is active.

Fourthly, this latest version of Android 15 also brings better loudness control, which will apparently help users "avoid audio loudness inconsistencies" across apps – so you won't need to keep reaching for the volume controls as you switch between apps.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As usual with these kinds of updates, we've got a host of smaller technical improvements for developers to take advantage of, which will hopefully mean a better user experience. There are upgrades to font support, HDR rendering, language switching, and more.

We wouldn't recommend installing a developer preview if you're not a developer – unless you're really keen to see what's coming next, and you have a spare Android device you don't rely on heavily that you can use for testing. The files you need are on the Android 15 developer preview website.

It's likely that we'll see the first public beta rolled out next month, which will be much more stable. We also know Google I/O 2024 is getting underway on May 14, where there's likely to be lots more news about what else is coming with Android 15.