Samsung Jet 90 review

For everyday cleaning at home, the Samsung Jet 90 holds its own, tackling floor tiles, carpets, and rugs with sufficient vigor. It’s got enough attachments to get to dust in any corner of your home, provided you can get all your cleaning done within a single battery charge.

One minute review

Samsung may be a brand more familiar with large appliances, such as refrigerators and washing machines, but the tech behemoth also offers a small range of floor care appliances too.

As well as robot vacuums, Samsung also offers an array of some of the best cordless vacuum cleaners - the latest of which is the Samsung Jet 90. This sleek model comes with a variety of attachments to attack dust on any floor or surface and can be neatly stored away on its stand when not in use.

It’s got plenty of suction power, capable of hoovering up cereal bits, hair, sand, and even sucking out dirt that’s hiding away deep in carpets, making it one of the best vacuums cleaners we've tested. It's easy to maneuver into most corners and under furniture, and the range handy attachments ensure it can reach blinds, bookcases, and ceiling corners.

The battery lasts up to 45 minutes between charges when used on a combination of the lowest and medium power settings. The battery is swappable too, which means that you can have a second one charging on standby to quickly swap over to, so your cleaning routine isn’t interrupted.

Its dust bin isn’t as smooth to remove as on other cordless vacuums we've tested, such as the Dyson V15 Detect, and requires a few clicks to disconnect from the main body and empty into a bin. You could, of course, opt for Samsung’s Clean Station which empties it much more effectively, but that’s an added cost that very few users will find truly useful.

That said, the Samsung Jet 90 is an easy to use cordless vacuum cleaner that is effective at collecting dust and debris from hard floors and carpets.

Samsung Jet 90 price and availability

List price: $649 / £549 / AU$999

The Samsung Jet 90 cordless vacuum cleaner, which is known as the Samsung Jet 90 Pet in the UK, is priced at $649 / £549 / AU$999 and is available now from Samsung. Additional batteries will set you back $150 / £149 / AU$249.



This is slightly more affordable than Dyson's latest cordless vacuum, the V15 Detect, which will set you back $699.99 / £599.99 / AU$1,399.

Design

0.21 gallon / 0.8 liter dust bin

Comes with five additional tools

Includes standing charging stand

The Jet 90 is quite sleek, and has a mostly heavy-duty plastic body all over. It doesn’t have a trigger handle for operation, but a simple on/off button at the top, flanked by two additional buttons to adjust suction power between low, medium, and turbo. Weighing in at around 6.87 lb / 2.8kg, it’s on par with the weight of other similar vacuum cleaners on the market, though it’s still easy to maneuver on the floor and around tight furniture.

(Image credit: Future)

Simple LEDs illuminate the current suction power, as well as indicating if there’s a problem with the roller head or filter. There’s also another LED that indicates when the optional spinning sweeper attachment is being used, which can be purchased separately for $129.99 / £89 / AU$149. Battery life is indicated by three solid LEDs on the battery itself, which blink while recharging on the base station.

(Image credit: Future)

The 0.21-gallon / 0.8-liter dust bin sits in parallel with the telescopic pipe, allowing for maximum airflow. The bin is large enough to handle a thorough cleaning session, and the nine cyclone chambers within help to maximize suction power while removing dust and debris. The five-step suction process is able to remove even ultra-fine dust particles, ensuring that expelled air is clean and pollutant-free, while the bin and microfilter are washable, too. Samsung says that the motor and cyclones are designed in such a way that they keep less dust from accumulating on the filters, so there’s a lower chance of clogging during use.

(Image credit: Future)

There are a variety of attachments with the Jet 90, which are great for multiple cleaning scenarios. The Turbo Action Brush is a great all-purpose cleaning head, which has stiff bristles that are great for digging up dirt from carpets as well as between floor tiles. The Soft Action Brush is more suited for hardwood floors or for tiles that are more delicate, and is good at picking up dust and smaller debris. Both the Turbo Action Brush and Soft Action Brush come apart with a simple click, in case you need to clean them further.

The Mini Motorized Tool is great for when you want to vacuum furniture or the top of counters, while a Crevice tool and Combination tool lets you grab dust that’s hiding in corners, blinds, and other hard to reach areas. You also have a swivel attachment that lets you clean on top of cupboards or higher areas of your home.

The cordless vacuum also comes with a handy charging stand that lets you stow the vacuum when not in use and make it easy to recharge the battery.

(Image credit: Future)

Performance

Good suction power

Can get stuck on certain carpets

Converts in a handheld cleaner

The Jet 90 did quite well in our test apartment, which contains a mixture of tiled floors, area rugs, and a low-pile carpeted room. It picked up cereal bits, biscuit crumbs, pet hair, and a considerable amount of dust, even while on the lowest suction setting.

Cranking this up to medium pulled more sand and dust from carpets, though we have to point out that if you hold the Turbo Action Brush on one area of carpet for too long, it eventually stop spinning after a few seconds and the vacuum throws up an error. You’ll then have to switch it off and on again in order to resume cleaning. The telescopic pole allows up to four adjustments in length, ranging from 93cm all the way up to 114cm to make for comfortable use and navigation.

(Image credit: Future)

When used as a handheld vacuum the Jet 90 continued to do well – we were able to dig into our couch to suck up bits of stale popcorn, more pet hair, and dust. The Jet 90 doesn’t feel too cumbersome to hold when used in this mode, and attachments are easy to swap around as necessary. It’s also handy to use in your car, though it can be a bit of a challenge to try and vacuum under seats – we would only use this on the floor carpets and seats themselves to pick up debris.

Noise levels from the Jet 90 are not too bad when used on the first two power settings, but crank it up to Turbo and it feels (and sounds) like you’ve got a mini-hurricane in your hand.

(Image credit: Future)

The dust bin itself can be removed by pressing the button in the front, after which you twist the top filter off and then empty the contents of the bin into your trash can. It’s not as easy to empty as the quick-release system we’ve seen on Dyson’s vacuum cleaners, and there is a possibility of dust from the bin flying out if you empty it out too vigorously. Samsung’s solution to this is the Clean Station, which we’ll look at later on.

(Image credit: Future)

One thing we have to point out about the Jet 90 is its base station. While it provides a handy spot to park the Jet 90 and charge it, the whole structure takes up quite a bit of space, and has to be set up permanently next to a power socket.

(Image credit: Future)

This sadly isn’t something you can easily hide in a cupboard somewhere – you’ll want to position this somewhere the Jet 90 can recharge undisturbed while not being a visual distraction to your living space. The base station also only includes holders for just two attachments – everything else will have to be stored somewhere else until you need it.

Battery Life

Battery lasts up to 60 minutes

Full recharge takes 3.5 hours

Additional battery can be charged at the base station

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung says that the Jet 90 can last up to 60 minutes of cleaning time, but there are a number of caveats to that claim. You’ll only get that kind of cleaning time if you’re running it on the lowest power setting, and without a motorized brush head.

For regular use on a combination of the low and medium power settings with the Turbo Action Brush attached, we clocked just under 42 minutes of battery time. When we ran it at Turbo speed with a full battery, the Jet 90 lasted 10 minutes and 22 seconds.

Recharge time is around 3.5 hours, which is a lot of time to wait for if your Jet 90 runs out of juice in the middle of a particularly busy cleaning schedule. Luckily, the base station has a slot to charge a spare battery, so providing you purchase an additional battery, you can simply swap it out for a new one and pick up where you left off.

Samsung Clean Station

Quickly cleans out the Jet 90 dustbin

Requires proprietary trash bags

Priced at $199 / £179 / AU$299

(Image credit: Samsung)

For anyone who’s not a fan of how the Jet 90’s bin is emptied or has severe dust allergies, Samsung also has the Clean Station which can be purchased separately. Priced at $199 / £179 / AU$299, it’s a sleek and tall device that serves one purpose – to hygienically clean out your Jet 90 dustbin.

Operating it is simple – just lift up the top lid, place your Jet 90 dust bin on top, hit the Start button, and the Clean Station sucks out all the dirt and dust without anything escaping. The dirt is then funneled into a disposable bag that sits hidden inside the Clean Station, which you can throw out when it becomes full after a few emptying cycles.

While this is great for people who really don’t want to have any dust flying anywhere when cleaning the dust bin, it presents its own set of challenges. Here’s yet another thing you’ll have to set up and leave plugged in somewhere in your house, probably right next to the Jet 90. Secondly, you’re reliant on the specially made trash bins from Samsung, so that’s one more thing that you’ll have to keep buying.

For most people, the Clean Station may seem like an unnecessary purchase, and will have no issue emptying the bin into a regular trash can. For others that are more particular, the Clean Station attempts to solve a problem that may only be present in very special scenarios.

Should I buy the Samsung Jet 90?

(Image credit: Future)

Buy it if…

You want plenty of attachments

The Jet 90 comes with all the necessary tools to track down hidden dust and dirt in your home, so you can tackle pretty much any surface or area with ease.

You want an adjustable vacuum

The telescopic pole is a great addition for taller users, who no longer have to stoop over when vacuuming with the Jet 90.

You need to clean in a hurry

What’s great about the Jet 90 is that it’s easy to grab from its stand if you want to quickly clean a room or spot without having to struggle with a bulky vacuum cleaner.

Don’t buy it if…

You want to hide it away

The Jet 90’s charging station needs a permanent home in your space, and sadly won’t be able to be hidden away unless you’ve got a power socket in your storage cupboard.

You’ve got a big home

If you can get all of your vacuuming done in under 40 minutes, then you’ll be fine – any more time than that and you’ll have to splurge for a second battery to keep the cleaning going.

You want an easier emptying bin

The dust bin on the Jet 90 can be a bit cumbersome to empty out, and the only alternative would be to also buy the Clean Station to accompany it.

First reviewed: August 2021