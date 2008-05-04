Lenovo ThinkPad T60p review

More suited to the corporate user, this laptop has more than enough things going for it to keep any user happy

Lenovo offers its ThinkPad range to business users, with the ThinkPad T60p (£590 inc. VAT) being it's standard entry-level machine for those who need a staple workhorse as opposed to a more sophisticated ultraportable.

Weighing in at 2.6kg, it still has a fair degree of portability, but the use of a 15-inch standard TFT display gives it a reasonably large footprint. This means that while you can carry this laptop with relative ease, it'll take up a good deal of space in your carry case.

A well-built laptop

The screen isn't the brightest we've seen, but images looked crisp and colourful once we turned it to full resolution.

When using it on the train, we found it didn't suffer from screen glare, which is a bonus for a machine you can use on the move.

However, the real benefit of a larger screen is that it allows for a larger keyboard. The keys on the ThinkPad are individually mounted and while they don't feel as robust as the keys on more expensive ThinkPads, they feel reassuringly well attached.

With a smooth typing action and a pointing stick as well as standard touchpad, this laptop is a pleasure to type on.

Strong graphics

The T60p has been in production for close to two years, so it's a stable platform to use. This version uses Windows XP Professional as a base operating system.

The choice of processor, Intel's Core Duo T2400, also shows the system is starting to show its age, as this is a first-generation dual-core processor.

It works well with Windows XP and offered reasonable benchmark results, but it lacks the same long-term performance as the Core 2 Duo processor.

One area where this machine surprisingly excels is in the choice of graphics card. The ATi Mobility FireGL V5200 was originally launched for use by designers, more specifically CAD operations. While it is starting to look dated, as a budget dedicated card it is still capable of handling most 3D tasks.

A pleasure to use

When it comes to extra features, you'll find the standard array of tools on offer. The VGA-out port allows for connection to analogue displays and instead of an ExpressCard slot you'll find the old PC Card connection.

On the right-hand side you'll find a DVD rewriter. With a view to security, there is a biometric fingerprint scanner on the main palm rest, which is linked to a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chip.

The Lenovo ThinkPad T60p is a pleasure to use. The keyboard and screen are big and comfortable and the quality of the system more than lives up to expectations.

While the specification isn't cutting-edge, there is enough here for the business user looking for an everyday work machine.