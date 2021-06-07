KitchenAid Artisan K400 Blender review

Like all KitchenAid appliances, the K400 blender comes in plenty of color options, and the premium KitchenAid design will suit most kitchens. It’s simple to use and performed well in virtually all of our tests, only struggling to chop nuts evenly. The price isn’t as high as many other premium blenders and you still get a great appliance that’s built to last.

One minute review

The KitchenAid Artisan K400 blender sits in the middle of KitchenAid's blender range. It’s available in seven colors in the US (nine in Australia, twelve in the UK) and coordinates well with all other small kitchen appliances available from KitchenAid.

The base has a die-cast metal construction typical of KitchenAid appliances and it feels very reassuring to have such a robust base when the blender is whizzing around at top speed, it also adds to the premium look and feel of this appliance.

The KitchenAid Artisan K400 features three pre-set blending programs: ice crush, icy drink, and smoothie, in addition to a pulse function and a self-clean program. For manual control, there are five variable speeds to choose from and all programs and functions are controlled using one simple dial on the front of the blender.

This model won’t overwhelm you with extra cups and accessories, it just comes with the standard blender jug and any additional accessories can be bought separately. The K400 might not be for you if you need something with a larger blending jug, or you don’t want to have to splash out for additional blending cups on top of your purchase.

Price and availability

List price: $249.99/ £299/ AU$499

The K400 is a mid-priced blender from KitchenAid and it comes with all the features you’d expect as well as that classic KitchenAid style and great color options. The brand does offer a large range of blenders so you’ll be able to pick up a cheaper model if you prefer.

It’s available from KitchenAid directly or via a wide range of retailers in the US, UK, and Australia.

Design

Five variable speeds

Three preset programs

Three-part blending system

KitchenAid is a brand that has combined an attractive design in a good range of color options with sturdy robust parts that get the job done, and this blender is no different.

The die-cast metal base is durable and weighs in at almost 12 lb/ 5.4kg (6.6kg for the UK model due to the glass jug) which is heavy. If you don’t want it permanently on the countertop, it’s not easy to move around, but the high-end design and the range of color choices make it a desirable appliance that you won’t feel the need to hide away.

The size is pretty average for a blender: 7.6 inches x 9 inches x 15.8 inches / 19.3cm x 22.9cm x 40.1cm (w x d x h). But what’s worth noting is that, unlike many blenders, it doesn’t come with lots of accessories that you’ll have to find a place to store, regardless of whether or not you need them. There are optional accessories such as personal blending cups that can be purchased separately, but this will obviously cost more on top of your initial purchase.

The central dial controls all of the settings and programs with just one additional button to start/stop. There are five variable speeds as well as a pulse setting and three preset programs: ice crush, icy drink and smoothie. There are symbols to represent each of the preset programs, but they are quite small. There’s also a program that works to clean the blender jug using quick pulses of power and high speeds, all you need to do is add warm water and dish soap.

The blender features a three-part blending system that combines the ribbed jug design with an asymmetric blade and Intelli-Speed motor control which senses contents and maintains optimal speed and power; these features all work in harmony for efficient blending.

The jug is plastic in the US and Australia, but customers in the UK get a glass version, the handle can sit either to the left or right side depending on your dominant hand and both jug types are completely dishwasher safe. A glass jug can be better for avoiding stain build-up, however, it’s also going to be easier to break if it’s dropped.

(Image credit: Future)

Performance

No leaking when filled to maximum capacity

Crushed ice with ease

Silky smooth smoothies

This blender is very simple to use and we tested it first by trying out the preset smoothie program. It pulverized leafy spinach and fibrous pineapple into the rest of the smoothie ingredients to create a very smooth, nicely aerated smoothie with absolutely no bits. Nothing was left trapped under the blades and because smoothie making is a preset program, it stops automatically when it’s done. The blender reached a noise level of 84dB, which is average for this type of appliance, and the jug has a good pouring lip which worked well without dripping.

To test for leakage, we filled the KitchenAid K400 to max capacity with water and blended it at full speed. We’re pleased to say there was no leaking at all.

The Ice Crush program tackled our ice cubes with ease, producing evenly crushed ice with a noise level similar to other tests at 84dB. The only area where the blender didn’t perform brilliantly was when we tried to blend hazelnuts. The nuts weren’t evenly sliced and the end result was a mixture of chopped nuts, powder and some larger pieces - in fact, if we’d carried on blending, it would have all turned to powder. However, none of the blenders we tested were great at this task. There was also some nut powder lodged under the blade area that had to be removed with a spoon.

(Image credit: Future)

Finally, we made a very impressive mayonnaise, it was thick and glossy and perfectly emulsified. The blender coped well with small quantities; it still managed to mix effectively even when there were just two egg yolks and 10ml of vinegar in the bottom of the jug - something other models really struggled with. The removable central cap in the lid is a good size for pouring into during blending and there was very little splashing or spitting out of the cap. We only went up to speed level 2 while making the mayo, which also meant it was quieter at 78dB.

After making mayo we used the cleaning program which was successful at removing the worst of the greasy mayo residues, so minimal washing up was required, but the jug is also dishwasher safe.

Should I buy the KitchenAid Artisan K400 Blender?

Buy it if…

You want a good performer

With impressive performance across almost all of our tests, this blender will have no problem coping with your blending demands.

You want a sturdy well-built blender

The die-cast metal base is built to last - the weight coupled with the rubber feet means it won’t vibrate its way across the countertop, even at full speed.

You want a choice of colors

There are seven color options (nine in Australia and twelve in the UK) so it’s easy to coordinate with your kitchen or existing appliances.

Don’t buy it if…

You want a particularly large jug capacity

The main blending jug is 56oz (US), 1.4L (UK), 1.7L (AUS) which is a good size, but there are blenders available with larger capacity jugs.

You want an inexpensive blender

This is a mid-range blender and KitchenAid does offer a more budget-friendly option if that’s your priority.