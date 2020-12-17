Beurer TL30 Daylight Therapy Lamp review

The Beurer TL30 Daylight Therapy Lamp is a great addition to your winter wellbeing regime. Small enough to sit anywhere in your home or office, it emits a strong bright, white light that is flicker-free. Despite its small size, it illuminates to the industry standard of 10,000 lumens per square foot. We particularly like how adaptable the stand is, removing the fear that when placed in a certain way it may fall over.

Beurer TL30 Daylight Therapy Lamp deals Mighty Ape View Similar Mighty Ape No price information Check Mighty Ape

Two-minute review

The Beurer TL30 Daylight Therapy Lamp is a compact yet powerful seasonal affective disorder (SAD) lamp, coming with its own travel pouch to protect it when you move locations. Easy to take with you anywhere, it has a modern, simple design with an added burst of colour from the flexible stand. Suitable for positioning vertically or horizontally, this lamp is the ideal companion for boosting your mood and looks good in any space, even when switched off.

Price and availability

The Beurer TL30 is available for about $30 / £50 from Amazon and other large retailers in the US and UK. It was first released in 2015.

Design

Measuring 23.6cm x 15.6cm x 2.6cm (height, width, depth), the Beurer TL30 Daylight Therapy lamp has a slim design and small screen, making it really compact and perfect for travel. It also comes with a pouch so you can protect it from scratches while in transit. The stand is versatile and can be moved around the frame, allowing for horizontal and vertical orientation that's unshakeable.

Although the Beurer TL30 is quite small for a SAD lamp, that doesn’t reduce its capacity to illuminate to 10,000 lux when placed 10cm from the user. The brightness is not impacted even with a small screen. In fact, it’s a really handy size sitting in any corner or on any surface without overcrowding that space.

The stand for this daylight therapy lamp is unique. Rather than slotting into the back in one place, it’s been designed to slot onto the edge of the frame wherever you place it. This means that the lamp can be placed either horizontally or vertically without toppling over as the stand supports it where you need. There is even a slot in the back to store your stand when travelling.

Looking like a mini whiteboard when turned off, the Beurer TL30 Daylight Therapy Lamp sits neatly on any surface and doesn’t draw too much attention. There’s no diffuser on this lamp and that’s probably to allow for the stand to slide onto the frame, something we think is a huge benefit for overall sturdiness.

The power button for this lamp is on the top right hand edge. However, it’s so concealed it took us a while to locate it. This is great in terms of it not ruining the aesthetic but it was slightly irritating to find as a user. A rubber edging runs along the sides of the lamp ensuring good grip when placed on surfaces. The power button is also coated in this rubber and recessed below it. This could potentially lead to broken rubber in the future...

The power cable measures 1.53m and is right-angled, meaning that you can place the lamp horizontally or vertically and the cable will swing around to work with the position of the lamp.

Beurer have designed an elegant and compact daylight therapy lamp that is the perfect size to take with you anywhere. Its unique stand sets it above the rest for offering variable and solid orientations.

(Image credit: Beurer)

Features

The Beurer TL30 Daylight Therapy Lamp is a medically certified device delivering 10,000 lux when placed 10cm from the user. Beurer recommends the device be used for two hours per day.

Medically certified SAD lights help to boost your mood in the winter months and can help improve the symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder. Symptoms can include; tiredness, low mood, lack of appetite, overeating and a lack of energy or motivation. The Beurer TL30 Daylight Therapy Lamp meets the industry standard of 10,000 lux, meaning the amount of light it emits is equivalent in intensity to the sunlight during an afternoon. Therefore, it can help to increase your levels of serotonin, our feel good hormone.

This daylight therapy lamp uses energy saving LED technology and is UV free, helping to protect your skin and eyes from the damaging effects of UV rays. Beurer also boasts that this lamp is flicker-free.

Performance

Once you’ve opened up your Beurer TL30 Daylight Therapy Lamp, you can place your stand anywhere on the frame allowing you to position it however you like, vertically or horizontally. Clicking the stand onto the frame does require a little bit of heavy-handedness and the same is required for removing it. We also noticed that removing the stand does sometimes leave scratches on the frame, which is a shame. However, these are only noticeable if you’re very close.

Plugging in the lamp is simple, the right angled cable slots into the back and feels reasonably secure with enough leeway to allow the cable to move in its socket, readjusting to the orientation of your choice. The power connection on the back does look a bit cheap, being on show and looking a little clunky compared to the stylish design of the front. There is also a screw visible, which makes the product look incomplete. We feel they could have made an indent for the power connection, hiding it away and keeping the same sleek design as the front. Regardless, the connection is secure enough and we had no problem in either the vertical or horizontal position.

Let’s talk about the power button. We’ve already said we found it difficult to locate but we also found you had to press quite hard to make certain the lamp turned on and stayed on. A gentle push didn’t do the trick. Due to the slim design, using a fingernail is paramount to ensuring you’ve turned the light on.

The lamp feels a bit flimsy but it’s incredibly lightweight weighing 321grams, with the stand, and made from plastic. But the plastic feels low quality, like it would shatter if dropped on the floor. Saying that, the use of this plastic could be intentional to make it lightweight and portable.

The small screen projects an even and flicker-free light that is bright white. With SAD lamps, you typically place them 30-45 degrees to the left or right of you. We found the brightness too much to sit close to it in this way, but placing it to the side and across the room felt more comfortable. This does affect how many lumens you are exposed to, as the recommended distance is 10cm from the lamp to receive the 10,000 lux. This is where the lack of diffuser shows. The further away you sit from the lamp, the less lumens you receive and the longer you have to use it for.

We love the bright green stand as it adds a lovely burst of colour to the frame whether the lamp is on or off. It makes it look stylish and modern in its design and sets it apart from other SAD lamps that are usually all white in colour. It gives it a distinctive and recognizable look.

Overall, the Beurer TL30 Daylight Therapy Lamp is a great, lightweight, portable SAD lamp. Although it feels a little cheap due to the materials used, we understand that the idea is for it to be lightweight for travel and some things have to be compromised. However, we love that it comes with its own travel pouch to protect your wellbeing investment. It offers a secure stand that can hold the weight of the product comfortable and evenly in different orientations which is a bonus. Furthermore, the bright colour of the stand helps to brighten your day, just as the lamp does.

Buy it if

You need a SAD lamp for travelling

The Beurer TL30 is very light, and comes with a carry pouch to keep it protected in transit.

You want a lamp to move around the house

Its convenient stand makes this lamp easy to position in portrait or landscape orientation, and is robust enough to stay steady even if accidentally knocked.

Don't buy it if

You suffer from a joint condition

The power button is tucked away and quite stiff to press, so if you suffer from arthritis or a similar condition then you may find it uncomfortable to use.

Looks are paramount

The design of the Beurer TL30 isn't the best, with easily scratched plastic and the odd visible screw giving it a somewhat cheap look.